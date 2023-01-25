Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies take down Arrows
The Jackson County Central wrestling team beat Pipestone Thursday night, topping the Arrows 52-24 on Senior Night and Parents Night. Kyler Thier, Thomas Freking, Skyler Andrews and Isaiah Rodriguez got pins for the Huskies. Kayden Eller, Logan Butzon, Caleb Vancura and Cameron Scholten received forfeits and Dylan Withers won a...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies swept by Jays
The Jackson County basketball teams were swept by Waseca Friday night in a girl/boy doubleheader on the road. The JCC girls lost 56-51 before the boys lost 61-58. The JCC girls led 30-24 at the half, but were outscored 32-21 after the break. Rylie Cother scored 20 points, Maci Farmer...
kfgo.com
Brainerd, Devils Lake ice fishing tournaments to bring thousands onto the ice this weekend
BRAINERD, Minn. – Two big ice fishing tournaments are happening this weekend in Brainerd, Minnesota and Devils Lake, North Dakota. Thousands of people will be making their way to the Brainerd Lakes area for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Event Chairman Tad Johnson said pre-sales have been...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
trfradio.com
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
willmarradio.com
Slick roads cause many crashes, some with serious injuries
(Willmar MN-) Emergency crews and law enforcement were kept busy all day Friday responding to many crashes, and vehicles sliding off slick roads. Three people were hurt in a crash just northeast of Clara City at 10:53 a.m. A truck driven by 28-year-old Henri Palazios of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 23 and tried to pass another vehicle. Palazios lost control of the truck, which spun out into the path of an oncoming car driven by 20-year-old Meryl Kuechle of Eden Valley. Kuechle and Palazios were taken Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Marlon Luno of Montevideo was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Jackson County Pilot
JCC students may get opportunity to help scoop snow for good cause
Jackson County Central High School students may get the opportunity to help scoop snow for a good cause next school year. Paul Spence, head of the Jackson Snow Angels organization, met with membe...
hot967.fm
Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow
(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
krwc1360.com
Slippery Roads Result in Two Wednesday Crashes on Highway 22
Slippery conditions due to some brief snow and ice on Wednesday resulted in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 22 in neighboring counties. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 3:40 PM, a Jeep Cherokee ran off southbound Highway 22 near the intersection with Highway 7 in McLeod County. Officials say the vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
willmarradio.com
Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery
(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
kduz.com
Passenger Injured in Meeker Co Crash
A passenger was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County Wednesday night. The State Patrol says 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield. He was not...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
willmarradio.com
Man injured after being run off the road near Holloway
(Holloway MN-) An Appleton man was hurt in a Swift County crash last night. The state patrol says at 9:11 p.m. 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch. Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the other vehicle.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Pursuit Ends in Vehicle Fire, Man Arrested
A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located the suspect vehicle...
fox9.com
Dog found with gunshot wound in Douglas County, sheriff looking for owner
GARFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite a dog with its owner after it was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday. The black dog with white markings was found near County Road 56, west of Garfield, Minnesota, with a gunshot wound. The dog is currently being treated at a local veterinary clinic, but authorities don’t know who the dog belongs to.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Repair Shop To Pay $30K To EPA For Selling “Defeat Devices”
Lenexa, Kansas — A Sibley auto repair shop will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars after they were caught selling what are called “defeat devices.”. According to the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, Turbocharged Performance LLC will pay a $30,000 civil penalty for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. According to the EPA, the company sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 581 occasions.
