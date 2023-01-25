ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Huskies swept by Jays

The Jackson County basketball teams were swept by Waseca Friday night in a girl/boy doubleheader on the road. The JCC girls lost 56-51 before the boys lost 61-58. The JCC girls led 30-24 at the half, but were outscored 32-21 after the break. Rylie Cother scored 20 points, Maci Farmer...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

JCC girls drop overtime game

The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost a 68-66 overtime contest to Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey Thursday night in Comfrey. The loss drops the Huskies to 7-6 on the season. MLA/C led 34-31 at the half before the game was tied at 60 at the end of regulation. The...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies take down Arrows

The Jackson County Central wrestling team beat Pipestone Thursday night, topping the Arrows 52-24 on Senior Night and Parents Night. Kyler Thier, Thomas Freking, Skyler Andrews and Isaiah Rodriguez got pins for the Huskies. Kayden Eller, Logan Butzon, Caleb Vancura and Cameron Scholten received forfeits and Dylan Withers won a...
JACKSON, MN

