Jackson County Pilot
Huskies swept by Jays
The Jackson County basketball teams were swept by Waseca Friday night in a girl/boy doubleheader on the road. The JCC girls lost 56-51 before the boys lost 61-58. The JCC girls led 30-24 at the half, but were outscored 32-21 after the break. Rylie Cother scored 20 points, Maci Farmer...
JCC girls drop overtime game
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost a 68-66 overtime contest to Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey Thursday night in Comfrey. The loss drops the Huskies to 7-6 on the season. MLA/C led 34-31 at the half before the game was tied at 60 at the end of regulation. The...
Huskies take down Arrows
The Jackson County Central wrestling team beat Pipestone Thursday night, topping the Arrows 52-24 on Senior Night and Parents Night. Kyler Thier, Thomas Freking, Skyler Andrews and Isaiah Rodriguez got pins for the Huskies. Kayden Eller, Logan Butzon, Caleb Vancura and Cameron Scholten received forfeits and Dylan Withers won a...
JCC students may get opportunity to help scoop snow for good cause
Jackson County Central High School students may get the opportunity to help scoop snow for a good cause next school year. Paul Spence, head of the Jackson Snow Angels organization, met with membe...
