Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues
TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm
Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
Chilly Weekend Expected With Looming Winter Weather Coming Next Week
A cold start to your Thursday with wind chills in the teens and 20s! Sunny skies with highs in the 40s later this afternoon. Tonight lows in the 20s with clear skies. Tomorrow look for highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze all...
Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa
The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
Storm System Dumps Heavy Snow On Indiana, Michigan After Bringing Tornado Damage To Texas
Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area Tuesday — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall on the Detroit...
Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley. According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning. Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was...
State Officials Urge Oklahomans To Look Out For Scams
State officials are releasing new information about scams that are impacting Oklahomans, and how to handle them. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson will speak about scams to look out for during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday. News 9 will have...
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
Emergency SNAP Benefits Set To Expire In March
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services wants to remind those on SNAP that the increased, emergency benefits will end after next month. The Emergency benefits were put in place three years ago to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional benefits gave low-income families more than they were previously eligible for.
State Wildlife Department Helps Researchers Study Alligators In Southeastern Oklahoma
On a damp and windy winter day, creatures hide under the still Idabel swamps. Tim Patton has made it his goal to find out as much about them as he can. Fueled for the weekend by five breakfast burritos, he’s ready to camp out on the Red Slough Wildlife Management refuge for a couple days to get a close-up look at the native alligator population.
Oklahoma Teacher Is Finalist For 2023 National Teacher Of The Year
The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She is in the top five with teachers from Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington D.C. She's Union's first-ever finalist at the national level.
Oklahoma Drug Court Seeks Funding To Serve Addiction Treatment Better, Reduce Incarceration
An Oklahoma program is saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Oklahoma’s drug treatment court cuts costs and heals people. However, its leaders say they can’t keep it going if they don’t get more support. “We’re in a very difficult time,” said District Judge Kenneth Stoner, with the Oklahoma...
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield
Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools
Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
