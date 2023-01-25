Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 42, Falmouth 37
Calais 58, Narraguagus 42
Camden Hills Regional 50, Medomak Valley 36
Cheverus 52, Windham 40
Edward Little 58, Deering 46
Ellsworth 70, Foxcroft Academy 42
Freeport 59, Yarmouth 41
Gardiner Area 45, Erskine Academy 11
Gorham 48, Bonny Eagle 31
Hampden Academy 56, Brewer 28
Jonesport-Beals 42, Searsport District 31
Lake Region 50, Cape Elizabeth 30
Lawrence 87, Winslow 12
Lewiston 42, Portland 40
Machias 53, Woodland 46
Maine Central Institute 44, Belfast Area 24
Mount View 37, Lincoln Academy 32
Mt. Ararat 66, Morse 20
North Yarmouth Academy 62, Sacopee Valley 19
Oak Hill 65, Carrabec 63
Oceanside (Coop) 87, Waterville Senior 32
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 39, Bangor 34
Penobscot Valley 55, Bangor Christian 11
Richmond 39, Valley 37
Shead 47, Lee Academy 43
South Portland 45, Scarborough 31
Vinalhaven 35, North Haven Community 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0