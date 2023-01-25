Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 73, Detroit Lakes 51
Andover 79, Blaine 77
Annandale 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37
Anoka 67, Centennial 47
Ashby 60, Underwood 55
Barnum 67, McGregor 44
Battle Lake 89, Frazee 52
Belle Plaine 71, LeSueur-Henderson 51
Bemidji 56, St. Cloud Tech 54
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 69, Chanhassen 68
Blue Earth Area 71, Jackson County Central 60
Border West 59, West Central 57
Brandon-Evansville 68, Parkers Prairie 64
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 58
Buffalo 67, St. Michael-Albertville 46
Burnsville 53, Rosemount 44
Caledonia 77, Lewiston-Altura 70
Cambridge-Isanti 63, Monticello 57
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 81, Springfield 77
Chaska 83, Bloomington Jefferson 80
Chatfield 72, Rushford-Peterson 67
Cherry 84, North Woods 65
Chisago Lakes 79, North Branch 77
Chisholm 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 45
Clearbrook-Gonvick 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67
Columbia Heights 94, Richfield 67
Crosby-Ironton 69, Pierz 59
Dassel-Cokato 48, Rockford 47
Dawson-Boyd 86, Ortonville 26
DeLaSalle 72, Fridley 53
Delano 68, Mound Westonka 58
Duluth East 82, Brainerd 77
Eagan 67, Prior Lake 59
East Central 93, Rush City 57
Eastview 70, Lakeville South 68
Eden Valley-Watkins 41, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 39
Ely 92, Wrenshall 34
Esko 87, Aitkin 42
Fosston 62, Lake Park-Audubon 39
Glencoe-Silver Lake 77, New London-Spicer 69
Goodhue 67, Rochester Lourdes 49
Hastings 91, Hill-Murray 67
Hawley 85, Breckenridge 52
Hayfield 76, Blooming Prairie 53
Heritage Christian Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 46
Hermantown 94, Duluth Denfeld 55
Hillcrest Lutheran 62, Hancock 53
Hinckley-Finlayson 83, Ogilvie 34
Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43
Holy Family Catholic 70, Jordan 40
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, New Richland-H-E-G 58
Kenyon-Wanamingo 92, Bethlehem Academy 78
Kittson County Central 53, Red Lake County 49
Lake City 88, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Lakeville North 82, Apple Valley 47
Legacy Christian 91, United Christian 66
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Mahtomedi 76, Simley 32
Mankato Loyola 84, Alden-Conger 47
Maple Grove 57, Champlin Park 38
Maple River 79, Medford 38
Maranatha Christian 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62
Martin County West 65, Madelia 30
Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 51
Mille Lacs Co-op 64, Floodwood 56
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, New Ulm Cathedral 53
Minnetonka 74, Edina 65
Montevideo 72, Yellow Medicine East 35
Moorhead 54, Fergus Falls 40
Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Grand Rapids 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Northeast Range 19
Nevis 91, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42
New Prague 69, St. Louis Park 52
New York Mills 66, Sebeka 46
Northfield 75, Rochester John Marshall 68
Northland 74, Cromwell 34
Norwood-Young America 53, Tri-City United 50
Orono 78, Waconia 63
Osseo 85, Coon Rapids 44
Owatonna 79, Red Wing 43
PACT Charter 61, Community of Peace 48
Park Center 85, Elk River 37
Paynesville 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
Pine City 84, Braham 58
Pine Island 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53
Princeton 81, Becker 57
Providence Academy 80, St. Cloud Apollo 74
Randolph 62, Triton 54
Red Rock Central 62, Renville County West 48
Redwood Valley 96, St. James Area 91
Robbinsdale Armstrong 93, Rogers 83
Robbinsdale Cooper 104, Brooklyn Center 70
Rochester Mayo 97, Albert Lea 63
Rock Ridge 93, International Falls 29
Royalton 67, Kimball 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, MACCRAY 53
Sacred Heart 78, Stephen-Argyle 65
Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40
Schaeffer Academy 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Shakopee 71, Farmington 65
Sibley East 44, Mayer Lutheran 36
Sleepy Eye 68, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 57
South Ridge 68, Carlton 50
South St. Paul 67, North St. Paul 55
Southland 55, Houston 35
Spectrum 71, West Lutheran 62
Spring Grove 66, La Crescent 63
St. Anthony 69, Bloomington Kennedy 60
St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69
St. Paul Central 73, St. Paul Highland Park 70
St. Paul Humboldt 76, Washington Tech 56
St. Paul Johnson 66, St. Paul Como Park 24
St. Peter 79, Waseca 65
St. Thomas Academy 68, Holy Angels 45
Stewartville 77, Byron 36
Tartan 70, Two Rivers 65
Thief River Falls 83, East Grand Forks 61
Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 64
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Nicollet 45
United South Central 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Verndale 34
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70
Watertown-Mayer 59, Litchfield 43
Wayzata 112, Eden Prairie 71
Win-E-Mac 73, Park Christian 57
Windom 92, Marshall 87
Winona 66, Faribault 35
