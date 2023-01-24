Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues
TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
news9.com
Chilly Weekend Expected With Looming Winter Weather Coming Next Week
A cold start to your Thursday with wind chills in the teens and 20s! Sunny skies with highs in the 40s later this afternoon. Tonight lows in the 20s with clear skies. Tomorrow look for highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze all...
news9.com
Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley. According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning. Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was...
news9.com
State Wildlife Department Helps Researchers Study Alligators In Southeastern Oklahoma
On a damp and windy winter day, creatures hide under the still Idabel swamps. Tim Patton has made it his goal to find out as much about them as he can. Fueled for the weekend by five breakfast burritos, he’s ready to camp out on the Red Slough Wildlife Management refuge for a couple days to get a close-up look at the native alligator population.
news9.com
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
news9.com
State Board Of Education Approves Supt. Walters' Budget
The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget during a meeting Thursday. The Thursday meeting came after a contentious meeting earlier in the week, contention caused by confusion over which budget Walters was expected to present. The newly elected superintendent thought he was being asked to present his predecessor's budget to start.
news9.com
Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools
Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
news9.com
State Supt. Ryan Walters Explains Why He Planned To Present Old Budget At Education Hearing
An education budget hearing at the House ended early Tuesday with no action taken. There was some confusion around what was being presented, and multiple people were on different pages. News 9 spoke with State Supt. Ryan Walters and Rep. Mark McBride, R- District 53, about what went wrong and...
