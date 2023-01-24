ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues

TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire

Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley. According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning. Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was...
State Board Of Education Approves Supt. Walters' Budget

The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget during a meeting Thursday. The Thursday meeting came after a contentious meeting earlier in the week, contention caused by confusion over which budget Walters was expected to present. The newly elected superintendent thought he was being asked to present his predecessor's budget to start.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools

Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE

