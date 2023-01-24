On a damp and windy winter day, creatures hide under the still Idabel swamps. Tim Patton has made it his goal to find out as much about them as he can. Fueled for the weekend by five breakfast burritos, he’s ready to camp out on the Red Slough Wildlife Management refuge for a couple days to get a close-up look at the native alligator population.

