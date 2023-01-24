The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO