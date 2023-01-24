ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Concern over rabid cat in Prince George’s Co.

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are alerting community members about a cat with rabies — and are asking anyone who may have had contact with it to come forward. The cat, which was described as a stray black domestic short-haired cat, was displaying abnormal behavior and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Owner of Alexandria’s Birchmere, Gary Oelze dies at 80

The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children

A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants

In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood

Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC Sports Huddle: Hoyas win, Wizards confound and the Commanders’ QB question — Brady or Rodgers?

Georgetown finally snapped its Big East record streak of 29 consecutive conference losses but now what should be the expectations for the Hoyas? Associated Press sports writer Stephen Whyno joins the WTOP Sports team to answer that question, break down the Wizards’ plan following the trade of Rui Hachimura and discuss his book, “Odd Man In: Hockey’s Emergency Goalies and the Wildest One-Day Job in Sports.”
WASHINGTON, DC

