4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
One-Time $800 South Carolina Check Deadline Fast Approaching
South Carolina residents only have 3 weeks left to file their 2021 taxes and get a check worth up to $800. $800 One-Time Check for South Carolina Residents, Filing Deadline is Fast Approaching. This tax rebate can be claimed by all South Carolina citizens as long as they have already...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
