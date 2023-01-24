ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
orangeandbluepress.com

One-Time $800 South Carolina Check Deadline Fast Approaching

South Carolina residents only have 3 weeks left to file their 2021 taxes and get a check worth up to $800. $800 One-Time Check for South Carolina Residents, Filing Deadline is Fast Approaching. This tax rebate can be claimed by all South Carolina citizens as long as they have already...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
wach.com

Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
COLUMBIA, SC

