gcaptain.com
IMO Moves to Curb Shipping Noise that Threatens Marine Life
The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency responsible for the safety and security of global shipping and the prevention of pollution by the industry, is revising 2014 guidelines for commercial ships in order to reduce underwater noise that threatens some marine species. Among the organizations that had pushed for...
gcaptain.com
Turkish Cargo Ship Hit By Missile in Ukraine
ISTANBUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) – A Turkish-owned general cargo ship was struck by a missile in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, sparking a fire, according to video footage from the scene and shipping sources. The missile hit the bridge of the vessel named Tuzla on...
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
gcaptain.com
European Union to Consider Options to Curb Revenues from Russian Energy Exports
The European Union is heading for intense talks in the coming days over how to further curb Russian revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products, and strengthen sanctions to hit President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. EU diplomats are due to start discussions on Friday about a review of...
gcaptain.com
Photos: U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker Reaches Antarctica’s McMurdo Station
The U.S. Coast Guard’s heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) arrived in Antarctica this week as part of its annual resupply mission to McMurdo Station, the U.S. Antarctic Program’s logistical hub and largest station on the frozen continent. Operation Deep Freeze is a joint military service mission...
gcaptain.com
Grimaldi Adds to Orderbook for Ammonia-Ready Car Carriers
Italian shipping group Grimaldi has grown its newbuild orderbook with five additional “ammonia-ready” pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) to be constructed in China. The five vessels were attached as an option to a contract signed in October with China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMI) in Jiangsu for an initial five vessels.
gcaptain.com
MSC Continues to Strengthen Fleet for Life Outside the 2M
MSC is continuing to buy second-hand containerships, and does not appear to have lost its appetite for ordering newbuilds, as it prepares for life outside the 2M. Indeed, Alphaliner reports MSC has just completed the acquisition of the “iconic” 25-year-old 9,600 teu Sovereign Maersk, which was sold by the Danish carrier to Japanese shipowner MC Shipping in 2016, but chartered back.
gcaptain.com
Huge Iceberg Breaks Off from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf
An iceberg the size of metro London has broken off of Antarctica’s Brunt Ice shelf. The calving event was confirmed Monday by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) which first detected growing cracks in the 150-meter-thick ice shelf about a decade ago. The BAS iceberg calved when the crack known...
gcaptain.com
Advanced Polymer Coatings Lands Multiple Turkish Tanker Deals
USA-based Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is further reinforcing its position as the prime protective tank coating company in Turkey’s maritime sector with a series of high-profile deals. The manufacturer, which already holds 80 per cent of the Turkish marine protective coatings market, has sealed a raft of new contracts...
