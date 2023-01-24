Read full article on original website
Opinion: Predictions for the Marine Fuels Market in 2023
The drive for decarbonisation we witnessed in 2022 has continued into 2023, demonstrating the shipping’s industry positive strides in the fast-paced transition towards a more sustainable future. In the absence of a ‘silver bullet’ for shipping’s commercial fleet, choosing the right evolutionary pathway for vessels will require a sophisticated...
Hapag-Lloyd Acquires Minority Stake in India’s Leading Private Terminal Provider
German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has acquired a 40% stake in India’s leading private terminal and inland transport service provider J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited. Hapag-Lloyd AG signed the binding agreement on Wednesday. Under the terms, it will acquire 35 % of J M Baxi Ports &...
Socatra MR Tanker to be Fitted with Rotor Sails
French shipowner turns to auxiliary wind propulsion to help decarbonize. French tanker company Socatra has entered into a contract with Norsepower to retrofit one of its medium range tankers with two rotor sails. The two 35-meter-tall Norsepower Rotor Sails will be installed on the 2022-built, 50,000 dwt MT Alcyone, which...
Offshore Wind Incubator Opens in Brooklyn
A new Offshore Wind Innovation Hub has opened in Brooklyn, New York, providing a tech incubator-type environment to help startups grow their business and drive new innovation in the offshore wind industry. The three-year initiative is backed by Equinor and bp, partners developing the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore...
Grimaldi Adds to Orderbook for Ammonia-Ready Car Carriers
Italian shipping group Grimaldi has grown its newbuild orderbook with five additional “ammonia-ready” pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) to be constructed in China. The five vessels were attached as an option to a contract signed in October with China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMI) in Jiangsu for an initial five vessels.
Class Nk Issues Approval In Principle Ai P For Large Ammonia Fueled BC Jointly Developed By MOL And MITSUI
ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a large ammonia fueled 210,000 DWT bulk carrier jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and MITSUI & CO., LTD (MITSUI). Ammonia is expected to be used as a ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when...
ABS To Support PCL And PaxOcean Decarbonization Journey
Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd (PaxOcean) are collaborating with ABS on their decarbonization journey. The first step is a recently signed joint development project (JDP) to study methanol as an alternative fuel for the PCL fleet. Under the JDP, ABS will evaluate the means and impact of retrofitting a PCL vessel with a propulsion system powered by methanol as an alternative low-carbon fuel option.
FMC Provides Ocean Shipping Reform Update
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission met in an open session meeting this week to provide an update on the implementation of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) and a briefing on economic and industry trends. The OSRA was signed into law by President Biden last June giving the...
2M Breakup Leaves Maersk in a Tight Spot
Drewry believes MSC’s biggest size makes it better positioned to go it alone in the competitive market for container shipping, while Maersk’s focus on integrated logistics over capacity will leave it in a tight spot post 2M termination. Some major news in the world of container shipping today...
Long Beach Port Chief Expects to Win Back Some Lost Cargo
The Port of Long Beach recorded its second-busiest year, despite a sharp drop in the second half as consumer demand eased and the hub lost business to competing ports on the East and Gulf coasts. “We do expect to get some of that back,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director...
European Union to Consider Options to Curb Revenues from Russian Energy Exports
The European Union is heading for intense talks in the coming days over how to further curb Russian revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products, and strengthen sanctions to hit President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. EU diplomats are due to start discussions on Friday about a review of...
Advanced Polymer Coatings Lands Multiple Turkish Tanker Deals
USA-based Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is further reinforcing its position as the prime protective tank coating company in Turkey’s maritime sector with a series of high-profile deals. The manufacturer, which already holds 80 per cent of the Turkish marine protective coatings market, has sealed a raft of new contracts...
Maersk Closing the Door on Hamburg Süd and Sealand Brands
Some more big news from Maersk today with its announcement that it will transition to a unified, singular “Maersk” brand. The transition will involve the integration of Maersk brands, such as Hamburg Süd, Sealand and others, under the Maersk moniker. Maersk insists that the move is not...
The US Navy Needs Tankers: A Crisis In Capability
By Captain Stephen M. Carmel (CIMSEC) The Department of Defense is projected to need on the order of one hundred tankers of various sizes in the event of a serious conflict in the Pacific.1 The DoD currently has access it can count on – assured access – to less than ten. Not only does the U.S. lack the tonnage required to support a major conflict in the Pacific, it has no identifiable roadmap to obtain it.
