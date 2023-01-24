Read full article on original website
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
gcaptain.com
Thome Group Transfers 100 Ships To Marlink S Hybrid Network To Streamline Digital Operations
Leading Singapore-based ship manager transitions its managed fleet to Marlink VSAT services to facilitate a harmonised digitalisation and data strategy. Marlink, the smart solutions company, has signed an agreement to provide hybrid network connectivity services to at least 100 ships operated by shipmanager Thome Group. The contract will guarantee that the vessels are equipped with Marlink’s high speed VSAT service as well as L-band back-up to ensure flexible guaranteed bandwidth at all times.
zycrypto.com
Web3 Game Launches Latest Alpha Release with In-Game Economy & Unique Mobile Capabilities
Recent statistics show that Web3 games are gaining traction in the gaming world, with more and more players turning to blockchain-based games for a more engaging and interactive experience. The global Web3 gaming market size in 2021 was $5 billion, and it is expected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, according to internal estimates by Fungies.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
A mobile network operator first and foremost (and a very popular one at that), T-Mobile got involved in the home internet war relatively recently, seemingly putting more and more financial and advertising effort into challenging industry heavyweights like Comcast, Charter, and Verizon over the last few months. The "Un-carrier's" aptly...
5G Home Internet: Powerful Enough For Your Home?
(NAPSI)—5G Home Internet is making waves when it comes to connectivity. And while the technology behind 5G is a great choice when it comes to mobile data and serving remote areas with limited connectivity, the same might not be said for powering most home Internet needs. What is 5G...
60% of People Now Prefer Banking on Mobile Apps — 7 Reasons They Love It
The majority of Americans no longer do their banking in person. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans prefer to bank via a mobile app, compared to 22% who prefer to bank online via a...
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you’re one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT – based on GTP3, a large language model – is a disruptive technology designed to “provide human-like responses” to user input. It is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), boosted by machine learning, is used by more than one million people and is impressing educators. It responds to the user’s questions and commands, and can draw upon its billions of words to process and generate text, appearing...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
theblock.co
Mythical Games eyes $50 million raise, launches enhanced NFT-gaming marketplace
Last valued at $1.25 billion, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed gaming company is weighing raising $50 million as its CEO travels to Dubai. Mythical acquires and integrates the technology of NFT marketplace DMarket in the hopes that improving the buying and selling of digital assets will boost user growth. Blockchain-gaming unicorn Mythical...
TikTok reportedly has a 'heating feature' that lets its staff pick which videos go viral
Internal documents seen by Forbes show staff from TikTok and its parent company ByteDance can boost video views with a feature called "heating."
9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
FBI: User safety is endangered by AI
Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
salestechstar.com
In 2022 Splice Software Sees More Client Growth and Increased Demand for Multi-Channel Experience
As a leader in customer experience communication, SPLICE Software proudly partners with our clients to create the best, and most seamless customer experiences. SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone receives communication how and when they want to, based on their permissions. Customer experience is top of mind and...
Drive more traffic to your website with this user-friendly AI-powered SEO content tool
Stack CommerceThis lifetime subscription helps your business thrive for only $39.
Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System
SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its Device Solutions (DS) Division attained the ISO 22301 Certificate, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). The ISO 22301, awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), certifies that an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis, or its resilience, meets global standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005482/en/ Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience
Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.
