gcaptain.com
Port of New York and New Jersey Closes Out Record Year But Falls Short of ‘Busiest U.S. Port’ Title
The Port of New York and New Jersey closed out 2022 handling a record 9.5 million TEUs—smashing its previous record set a year earlier in 2021. The TEU volume (9,493,664 to be exact) ranks it as the United States’ second busiest container port behind the Port of Los Angeles’ 9.9 million TEUs and ahead of the Port of Long Beach’s 9.13 million TEUs in 2022. Both Los Angeles and Long Beach experienced their second-busiest years on record last year behind 2021.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Seafood Giant Red Lobster Struggles To Stay Afloat: Future Uncertain As More Closures Announced
Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures. The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
freightwaves.com
Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
gcaptain.com
Port of Charleston Sets Cargo Record in 2022
The Port of Charleston handled a record 2.8 million TEUs in 2022, joining other East and Gulf Coast ports that also reported record cargo volumes in 2022. South Carolina Ports announced says 2022’s TEU volume marked an increase of 1.5% over 2021. When accounting for containers of any size, SC Ports moved more than 1.5 million pier containers in 2022, a 1% increase from 2021.
investing.com
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
260 Acres of Private, Undeveloped Land in Bel-Air Are up for Auction
A piece of California’s most lucrative real estate is heading to auction. Paramount Realty USA just put 260 acres of private, undeveloped land located in the heart of Bel-Air up for auction. Senderos Canyon is the biggest parcel currently on the market in the county, according to the Los Angeles Times, with second place belonging to a substantially smaller 53-acre spread in Granada Hills asking $1.2 million. As the last frontier of the greater Los Angeles area, the property will allow developers, investors or even you to put down roots in one of California’s most exclusive enclaves. Located around other wealthy epicenters like Beverly...
constructiondive.com
Construction input prices log biggest drop since April 2020
Both overall and nonresidential construction input prices tumbled 2.7% in December from the previous month, the largest monthly drop since April 2020, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis. Despite that monthly drop, overall construction prices remain 7.9% higher than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices jumped...
natureworldnews.com
Reservoirs in California Improve After Relentless Heavy Rain; Gusty Winds Expected to Unload in Southern California Until Thursday
The heavy and relentless rounds of rain in California helped improve water levels in drought-stricken reservoirs. Meanwhile, the latest weather forecast said the gusty wind would unleash in Southern California until Thursday. The early beginning of January in California has been difficult as heavy rain pounded the state. Evacuations in...
gcaptain.com
Socatra MR Tanker to be Fitted with Rotor Sails
French shipowner turns to auxiliary wind propulsion to help decarbonize. French tanker company Socatra has entered into a contract with Norsepower to retrofit one of its medium range tankers with two rotor sails. The two 35-meter-tall Norsepower Rotor Sails will be installed on the 2022-built, 50,000 dwt MT Alcyone, which...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’
Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies.
freightwaves.com
Rough start to 2023 for dry bulk, tanker, gas, container shipping
“Spot rates are off to a slower start in 2023 across most shipping segments,” conceded Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta in his new quarterly outlook. “The ingredients are in place, however, for a recovery in the coming months, especially post-Lunar New Year.”. That’s the “glass-half-full” view for bulk commodity...
investing.com
Oil extends rally on upbeat U.S. economy, refinery outages
Investing.com -- Oil’s rally extended on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data helped crude futures rise while lower-than-usual refinery runs pushed up retail prices of gasoline at pumps across America. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $81.01 per...
freightwaves.com
CN will focus on improving velocity, finding customers where capacity available
CN is planning to tweak its operational plan to emphasize improving velocity and focus on finding customers in areas where there is available network capacity, executives said during the Canadian railway’s earnings call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. The adjustments come as CN (NYSE: CNI) is bracing for...
marlinmag.com
Close Calls at Sea
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. There is never a good time for bad things to happen, but if you’ve been on the ocean long enough, stuff is bound to happen. What you do under pressure, how you handle the situation, and what you take from those lessons moving forward will either serve you well, or they could end your career.
investing.com
U.S. worker shortage denting Freeport-McMoRan's copper output
(Reuters) -Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned on Wednesday that its struggle to find workers in the United States is limiting the amount of copper it can produce for the green energy transition. The worker shortage reflects the talent crunch facing the broader mining industry, as well as the wider macroeconomic trend of...
nationalfisherman.com
With area closure denied, Bering Sea crabbers keep focus on incidental catches
Despite the red king and opilio crab crash in the Bering Sea, pollock trawlers will be allowed to fish in the Red King Crab Savings Area for this season. The Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers had petitioned the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last year in hopes of closing the area, after the announcement that the red king crab would remain closed for the second year in a row and that there would be no opilio season for 2023.
