A piece of California’s most lucrative real estate is heading to auction. Paramount Realty USA just put 260 acres of private, undeveloped land located in the heart of Bel-Air up for auction. Senderos Canyon is the biggest parcel currently on the market in the county, according to the Los Angeles Times, with second place belonging to a substantially smaller 53-acre spread in Granada Hills asking $1.2 million. As the last frontier of the greater Los Angeles area, the property will allow developers, investors or even you to put down roots in one of California’s most exclusive enclaves. Located around other wealthy epicenters like Beverly...

