ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers

The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13.  Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division. 
MOUNT BALDY, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KSLTV

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
RIVERSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sbcfire.org

Second Alarm Fire Destroys San Bernardino Banquet Hall

Location– 1700 block of North Mt Vernon, San Bernardino. Contact– Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief / PIO, Mmcclintock@sbcfire.org. Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from a large commercial building.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Route 210 Freeway in Fontana

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 9:50 p.m., a 25-year-old San Bernardino woman was driving a 2016 Kia eastbound, west of Alder Avenue, at an unknown speed when her car collided with an unidentified pedestrian walking in the No. 1 lane.
FONTANA, CA
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy