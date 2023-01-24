Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
At least 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting outside party in Beverly Hills area
A shooting outside a party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning has claimed the lives of at least three people and injured four, according to police. Beverly Crest is approximately 2 miles north of Beverly Hills. The call about a multi-victim shooting came in around...
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort
The attorney for Elliot Blair's family is now saying Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony at a resort near Rosarito, Baja California located about 40 minutes south of the border.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers
The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood
Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops. But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
onscene.tv
Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Single-engine plane crashes during forced landing in French Valley
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport today as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured.
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
sbcfire.org
Second Alarm Fire Destroys San Bernardino Banquet Hall
Location– 1700 block of North Mt Vernon, San Bernardino. Contact– Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief / PIO, Mmcclintock@sbcfire.org. Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from a large commercial building.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Route 210 Freeway in Fontana
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 9:50 p.m., a 25-year-old San Bernardino woman was driving a 2016 Kia eastbound, west of Alder Avenue, at an unknown speed when her car collided with an unidentified pedestrian walking in the No. 1 lane.
