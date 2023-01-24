Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
As his beliefs have seeped into homes and classrooms, children as young as 11 think Andrew Tate is their 'god'
Insider spoke with teachers and parents about Tate's beliefs spreading and infiltrating young boys' perspectives on women.
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says
TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal "flexibly" with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.
Chinese vessels and aircraft appear in Taiwanese waters and airspace
China military planes and naval vessels encroached into Taiwanese airspace and waters on Monday morning, in an effort to flex its potential power against the island nation.
Comments / 0