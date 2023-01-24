Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BYU going in wrong direction headed into St. Mary’s showdown
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The frustration levels reached a season high this past weekend after the BYU basketball team got swept by Santa Clara and San Francisco, dropping the Cougars to fifth place in the West Coast Conference. “Obviously when you go on the road and you lose two straight, no one is happy […]
247Sports
Who will replace Paul Maile?
The Utes are in need of a new center after Paul Maile transferred to BYU. Maile replaced Nick Ford and did a solid job starting in 12 games for Utah, helping them become back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He was a key contributor to an offensive line that effectively ran the ball and protected Cam in the pocket. Maile wasn't a first-team all-Pac-12 performer but was still a vital component of the O-Block, even if he had some ups and downs. So who will be the Utes third starting center in the last three seasons?
kslsports.com
QB Jake Retzlaff Speaks On Path To BYU, Expectations
PROVO, Utah – In a recent interview on Cougar Sports Saturday, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff went over his path to becoming a Cougar and what his expectations are for the upcoming season. Jake Retzlaff Is A Cougar. “It was a long recruitment process,” Retzlaff said. “It was, honestly, just...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
cedarhighreds.com
Boys Varsity Basketball take down the Tiger 62 – 60
The Cedar Reds Boys Basketball team avoided the upset on Wednesday night with a huge 3rd quarter outscoring Hurricane 25-11 and would hold off the Tigers in the 4th quarter for the win. Ty Bronson led the Reds in scoring with 13 points in his return from a wrist injury. Nate Rogers had 12 points and the Albrecht brothers combined for 18 with stockton netting 10 and Easton scoring 8. Kreitzer and Coronado each added 7 points and Boston Garrett contributed 5 for the Reds. Nate Rogers also added 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the win. Way to go Reds!!!
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
890kdxu.com
FINALLY! A New Soda Shop Is Coming To Southern Utah!
As you drive around Southern Utah, you're probably wondering the same thing as me... Splash Drinks (Bluff Street) Splash Drinks (River Road) Pick Me Up Drinks (Hurricane) THAT'S IT! SERIOUSLY! ONLY 21! Can we PLEASE get some more?? WE NEED IT!. Well... THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER! Introducing:. CHUGGERS DRINKS...
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
ksl.com
A southern Utah mayor's water warning: 'We are running out'
ST. GEORGE — Utah's Washington County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That growth is made possible by the Virgin River which supplies the region and its multiplying suburbs with water. But drought and population growth have long plagued...
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
KSLTV
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB, Utah — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob...
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
KSLTV
Utah professor’s team may have figured out why we lost our fur coats
SALT LAKE CITY — Scientists at the University of Utah and the University of Pittsburgh think they know the genes that made us lose our fur coats. University of Utah associate professor Nathan Clark, while at the University of Pittsburgh with Amanda Kowalczyk and Maria Chikina, compared the genes of 62 mammals, including some hairless species, like us.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
Comments / 0