ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Says US EV Market Is Expanding Faster Than Expected

The all-electric vehicle market is growing faster than expected, according to Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, who recently approved a $250 million investment for the automaker's Tennessee production plant to increase powertrain production. Per Automotive News, Uchida did not go into specific details regarding that investment, such as when it will...
DECHERD, TN
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Truth About Cars

Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas

A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
Truth About Cars

Report: Some at Nissan Call for Electrification of Pickups

Nissan has been trying to gain traction in the truck market around here for a few years, with varying degrees of success. Now, a new report from Automotive News suggests some folks at the brand would like an increased focus on a lightweight electric pickup. Talking heads at AN, who...
insideevs.com

California: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To Nearly 350,000 In 2022

Plug-in electric car sales in California noticeably increased in 2022, reaching new record levels - both in terms of volume and market share. According to the California Energy Commission's data, some 345,818 new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) were sold last year in California, which is 38 percent more than a year ago and 138 percent more than in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Suzuki planning an electric Jimny among EV, hybrid onslaught

Suzuki introduced the larger, five-door Jimny earlier this month, and an investor presentation detailing the automaker's growth strategy to 2030 shows there's more in store. The automaker's mission is to expand its lineup with vehicles that move toward the "realization of a carbon neutral society." This entails Europe, India and Japan receiving five or six new hybrid and/or battery-electric models each. In Europe, the first of Suzuki's five BEVs will show in financial year 2024; when the rollout is complete, it will include an electric Jimny — the silhouette in the upper right. According to Australian outlet Drive, starting from the upper left, the others are a small people-mover, an electric version of the Fronx crossover Suzuki debuted at Auto Expo in India earlier this month, an unknown hatchback, and the retail version of the EVX concept.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale

Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
Reuters

Nissan and Hitachi look to charge elevators with EV batteries

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) subsidiary said on Friday they plan to roll out a system to keep elevators running during blackouts by drawing power from the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs).
gmauthority.com

Buick And GMC Brands Committed To Their Franchised Dealers

Buick and GMC say they will continue offering strong support to their franchised dealerships in spite of emerging online sales methods, as recently reported by Automotive News. The individual brands’ commitment to franchised dealers apparently echoes an overall policy by GM itself to continue sustaining its existing business model.
torquenews.com

The Disruption of the Entire Gas Car Industry by Tesla

There is major disruption going on in the auto industry by Tesla and this is what is happening. Friday, January 27th, 2023 was a very interesting day for electric vehicle companies. First, most of them rose in share price by 10% or more, and Lucid went up by 100% or more. There are reasons for this, which I'll get to, but many are wondering why this happened, and I'll start with my view on Tesla and the other EV companies first.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies

Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...

Comments / 0

Community Policy