Briscoe Family Asks For Support For The Ternahan Family
As has been widely publicized, a fundraising campaign for the Briscoe family has been steadily gaining contributions since the untimely death of Jay Briscoe last week from a car crash. The driver of the other vehicle, Lillyanne Ternahan, also lost her life in the tragic accident, and now an online...
Tony Khan Says Mark Briscoe Requested AEW Dynamite Match, Talks Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Mark Briscoe will honor his late brother Jay in a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan recently discussed making the bout happen. Mark will face Jay Lethal on this week’s show in tribute to Jay, who passed away last Tuesday in a car accident. Khan spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about booking the match, his reaction to Jay’s passing and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
Details On Funeral Services For Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) passed away last week after being involved a car accident. Briscoe and the other driver, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, were pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on collision. Jay wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but his kids were. Delaware Online...
Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal Asked Tony Khan To Book Jay Briscoe Tribute Match
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident. His death to an incredible outpouring of support. The Young Bucks donated $20,000 to the late tag team specialist’s memorial fundraiser. Tony Khan booked Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe to wrestle on Dynamite as well. Mark Briscoe will make his...
Various AEW News: Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut tonight against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to a report from Pwinsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of “The Sessions with Renée Paquette” podcast features current AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale. You...
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
Mark Briscoe Says He Will Carry On For Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe sadly passed away last week in a fatal car accident. Last night on AEW Dynamite, his brother Mark would make his AEW debut in a touching tribute match to his brother. Caprice Coleman, who is a long-time ROH announcer who called Mark’s match on Dynamite alongside Ian Riccaboni...
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
AEW Videos: Tribute To Jay Briscoe; Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Highlights From 1/25 Dynamite
AEW released the Jay Briscoe tribute video and highlights from the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal tribute match from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe | AEW Dynamite. 1/25/23.
Charles Wright Jokingly Blasts Dwayne Johnson Over Portrayal On ‘Young Rock’
During a recent public appearance by Charles Wright, the wrestler better known as The Godfather was asked about the actor who portrayed him on NBC’s Young Rock sitcom. Wright said that he was six inches taller than the actor and good-naturedly blasted Dwayne Johnson on the matter. Watch a...
“Superstar” Billy Graham Will Soon Be Moved To A Nursing Facility
The wife of WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham, Valerie, has provided another health update on her husband. In a post on Facebook, Valerie Coleman announced that Graham will be moved to a nursing facility soon. She wrote:. “Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but...
Ethan Page Addresses Criticism Of ‘Karate Man’ Character
Did Ethan Page “kill the business” with his ‘Karate Man’ character? Page certainly doesn’t think so, and he addressed those criticisms on a recent episode of the Going Postl with Swoggle podcast. Page drew comparisons to the angle with Elias/Ezekiel, and what it was like...
Ex-WWE Wrestler Signs With Impact Wrestling
Big Kon (Konnor in WWE) recently confirmed to PWTorch that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. Big Kon made his Impact Wrestling debut last February in a loss to Josh Alexander before returning last November to join The Design faction, which also includes Cody Deaner, Angels, and Sami Callihan.
Mick Foley Recalls Bleeding In His WWE Stint, Whether Blood Is Still Acceptable In Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is synonymous with bleeding and extreme hardcore stunts in the world of professional wrestling. One of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport, Foley is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, acting as a company ambassador. He is the only competitor to enter the same Royal Rumble match three times under different personas.
