MELD Manufacturing Corporation announces Robb Hudson has been appointed CEO and President of the new spin out company MELD PrintWorks Corporation. In this position Hudson will be responsible for ensuring PrintWorks customers receive outstanding printed parts produced with the MELD technology, on time and with a level of quality that exceeds their expectations. In this role he will lead the PrintWorks team to meet the needs of our customers, including those who struggle to obtain forgings, castings, and other metal parts due to time constraints and supply-chain issues.

2 DAYS AGO