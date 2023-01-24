Read full article on original website
3DEO presents new 316L stainless steel for 3D metal printing
Los Angeles-based 3D printing specialist 3DEO announced the launch of 316L austenitic stainless steel. The new material is available to customers across all industries, particularly medical, industrial, marine and food processing. Los Angeles-based 3DEO, the award-winning design, engineering and manufacturing firm recognized as the world’s highest volume metal 3D printing...
3D Systems and Stewart-Haas Racing form multi-year partnership
3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems and Stewart-Haas Racing have entered into a technical partnership. The championship-winning NASCAR team relies on 3D Systems’ ProX 800 stereolithography and Figure 4 standalone 3D printers to dramatically improve the speed and performance of its race cars. For a NASCAR team, perfecting automotive components...
3D-printed keycaps: HyperX’s “Coco” hits the market
HP’s gaming accessories company HyperX has announced the first 3D product of 2023 for its new HyperX HX3D program. The limited edition “Coco” the Cozy Cat Keycap will be available exclusively from Hyperx on January 26 at 9am EST. HyperX HX3D is an exciting new program bringing...
Accumold invests in additive micro manufacturing
Accumold, the well-known microform manufacturer, has announced a further investment in its additive micro manufacturing (AM) capabilities, having just completed the purchase of a second Fabrica 2.0 machine from Nano Dimension. Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing & Customer Strategy at Accumold says, “We have invested in micro-AM, more specifically the Fabrica...
Robb Hudson Named CEO and President of MELD PrintWorks Corporation
MELD Manufacturing Corporation announces Robb Hudson has been appointed CEO and President of the new spin out company MELD PrintWorks Corporation. In this position Hudson will be responsible for ensuring PrintWorks customers receive outstanding printed parts produced with the MELD technology, on time and with a level of quality that exceeds their expectations. In this role he will lead the PrintWorks team to meet the needs of our customers, including those who struggle to obtain forgings, castings, and other metal parts due to time constraints and supply-chain issues.
