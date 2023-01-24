Read full article on original website
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'
The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa
The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
Snow Sticking For Sledding In NW Oklahoma City
The winter storm is dropping snow across parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday. News 9's Jordan Fremstad found a good place for sledding in NW Oklahoma City since the snow was sticking and slide down the hill at 4 p.m.
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
How To Watch Athena Brownfield Funeral
The funeral for Athena Brownfield will be held in Enid at the Stride Bank Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you want to watch the funeral, a livestream is available on YouTube HERE. For more information on Athena Brownfield, CLICK HERE.
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
Tulsa To Launch New Office Of Financial Empowerment & Community Wealth
The City of Tulsa announced the formation of an Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth on Wednesday. The city said Tulsa is one of six municipal governments chosen for the program. It's part of Tulsa's partnership with a national non-profit that helps communities launch programs that help citizens with...
Florida Phone Call Leads To Edmond Homicide Investigation, Police Say
Calls from concerned family members led Edmond Police to a horrific scene. A standoff near Santa Fe and Edmond Road quickly turned into a homicide investigation Wednesday morning. Investigators said those calls came from another time zone. Police said that a family member called them after they saw a Facebook...
OKC, Luther Firefighters On Scene Of House Fire In Southeast Luther
Firefighters from Oklahoma City and Luther are combatting a house fire near Northeast 150th Street and South 3290 Road in southeast Luther. According to OKCFD, the fire has spread to surrounding areas, and Northeast 150th Street will be closed for traffic control. This is a developing story.
AG Gentner Drummond Orders Independent Counsel To Review Richard Glossip's Conviction, Death Sentence
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced that he will be directing an independent counsel to look into Richard Glossip's case. Glossip was sentenced to death for the murder of Barry Van Treese in 1997 in Oklahoma City. Drummond said he has retained the former prosecutor, Rex Duncan, to review...
Local Business Goes Viral On TikTok
One local business is thanking TikTok it for it's recent uptick in customers. Midian Protama said his dream was to own his own place, and now he owns Rice N Buns in Oklahoma City. Since they opened in November of 2021, Protama said business has been up and down. "We've...
1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting; Police Working To Identify Suspect
One person was injured, and police are working to identify a suspect after a shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. Police said one person was transported to the hospital. This is...
Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.
Charge Dismissed For Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 Tulsa Police Officers
A man convicted of helping the man who murdered Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson has had one of his convictions dismissed. David Ware shot and killed Sgt. Craig Johnson and injured officer Aurash Zarkeshan in 2020. Matthew Hall drove Ware away from the scene and then dumped the gun that...
Family, Friends Gather To Honor Life Of Athena Brownfield At Stride Bank Center In Enid
Friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Every person was given a purple ribbon to wear. Purple was Athena’s favorite color. The funeral was filled with folks that knew Athena, and those her heard her story and fell in love with her.
Man Found Guilty Of Beating Woman At Oklahoma City Hospital
An Oklahoma City man is found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking garage last March. Robert Harrison beat and shot the victim nine times and then left the scene before being caught. Harrison faces up to life in prison for carjacking and kidnapping charges. He scheduled in...
1 Dead After Standoff At Edmond Home, Police Confirm
A woman was found dead and a man was taken into custody after a standoff in Edmond Wednesday, police said. Officers initially responded to a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on the corner of Castle Rock and North Santa Fe Avenue. The man inside the home refused to...
Road Closed North Of Will Rogers World Airport After Semitruck Fire
Westbound Airport Road in Oklahoma City has been closed after a fire involving a semitruck. Authorities said the road will be closed for an extended period of time while crews work to get traffic off the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to authorities on scene, and the truck...
Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
Sand Springs Firefighters Rescue Dog At Shell Lake
Some firefighters helped reunite a dog with its owner Thursday, thanks to the power of GPS. The owners were able to track down Merlin's location thanks to his GPS collar, but weren't quite able to get to him without some help. The 140-pound Great Pyranese had adventured out to the...
