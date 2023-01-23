Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
krwc1360.com
McLeod County Sheriff Offers Additional Details on Winsted Officer Shooting Incident
Authorities have released some additional information on the incident this week in the community of Winsted where two McLeod County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured by gunfire. Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says around 11:35 AM on Monday (January 23rd), Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony...
YAHOO!
Sisters charged in scheme to keep disabled father's money away from family members
Jan. 27—RED WING — A pair of sisters are facing felony charges related to a scheme to keep their father's trust fund money out of the hands of other family members and into the hands of their children, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County. Kaia Jeanne...
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for receiving stolen property after making deal by text message
A Redwood Falls man, Larry Russell Halvorson Jr., age 37, was sentenced in Redwood County Court after being found guilty of receiving stolen property. According to court documents, on July 13, 2020, a Redwood Falls Police investigator listened in on an interview at the Redwood County jail with a suspect who claimed a third party had stolen a children’s four-wheeler valued at $1,300 in Brown County, and sold it to Halvorson.
Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday. They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark. Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide...
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
kvsc.org
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
myklgr.com
Granite Falls man found guilty of burglary, theft in home of victim who had died the day before
A Granite Falls man, Jeremy Louis Burrell, 41, has been found guilty of burglary and theft by a Redwood County jury after he was caught in the home of a victim who had died the day before. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, on Feb. 26,...
