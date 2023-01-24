Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Retired Utah educator says school voucher bill needs work, clarity before reconsidering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP is asking Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the school voucher bill on his desk. Utahns are looking beyond what the legislation would mean for education across the state. 2News spoke with a woman who just wrapped up...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
kmyu.tv
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
kmyu.tv
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
Comments / 0