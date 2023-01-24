ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
PROVO, UT

