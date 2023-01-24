A team of archaeologists working near the Egyptian capital of Cairo discovered a series of tombs near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. As it turned out, the tombs held incredibly rich contents, including papyrus scrolls, pottery, and numerous figurines. Undoubtedly, the most incredible of these finds was a mummy in a large sarcophagus which is believed to be the oldest one ever found in the country.

2 DAYS AGO