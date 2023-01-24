Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
kmyu.tv
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
kmyu.tv
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
kmyu.tv
Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
kmyu.tv
Changes to city streets may be coming in campaign to reduce traffic crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Throughout this winter and into the new year, we have continued to see more Utahns get hit by cars as they walk on our streets. The 2News Investigates team brought some chilling statistics surrounding the reality of who is most likely to get hit, and why the design of our roads may be partly to blame.
kmyu.tv
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
kmyu.tv
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
kmyu.tv
Silver Alert canceled for 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michele Kershaw was canceled Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Michele Kershaw was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. possibly near Jordan Landing or 7000...
kmyu.tv
Video shows rescue of pilot who crashed small plane near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A new video released shows a portion of Tuesday night's rescue of a pilot who crashed her small plane near the Weber and Rich County border line. The video obtained was captured from a helmet camera of one of the responding Department of Public Safety (DPS) tactical flight officers.
kmyu.tv
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
kmyu.tv
3 in custody after shots fired forced Taylorsville High School lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, after police responded to a call of shots fired, authorities stated. The lockdown was issued sometime before 1 p.m., when the Granite School District officially announced classrooms were being locked...
kmyu.tv
Utah Senate votes to approve school voucher bill; legislation bound for governor's desk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Senate voted 20 to 8 Thursday to give final approval to House Bill 215, and the measure will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk. A spokesperson for Cox told KUTV 2News reporter Daniel Woodruff the governor is reviewing the bill language, but he is not planning to veto it.
kmyu.tv
New bill: No abortions for rape victims after 18 weeks, 'free emergency contraceptives'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new bill at the state Capitol would end abortions for rape or incest victims at 18 weeks, but also give them free contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults. "In current statute, a woman who has been raped, she does have the ability...
Comments / 0