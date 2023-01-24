Read full article on original website
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team examines police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public
There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
foxbaltimore.com
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
Wbaltv.com
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson
The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with […] The post Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson appeared first on 92 Q.
Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
Baltimore high school students react to recent gun violence involving teenagers
BALTIMORE -- Local leaders are trying to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.Baltimore's Trauma Task Force is working alongside young people to find solutions and make a change.Five Edmondson Westside High School students were shot in early January. "Young people get killed every day people get killed every day," Digital Harbor High School student Kshashawn Brown said. "Most people around here are used to it."The latest is a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student, Laron Henderson. He was shot and killed after school on Wednesday."It's a horrific and senseless tragedy and it should not be happening at all," Baltimore City Trauma...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.
Card skimming still on the rise in Baltimore
Baltimore County police say keep an eye out because card skimming is on the rise again. These card scams come in many different forms.
wypr.org
Baltimore City’s homelessness census data key as $101M in federal funds are flowing in to help
A team of volunteers walk an alleyway in Little Italy as part of the Point-in-Time Count conducted by Baltimore city on January 22. Volunteer Jennifer Graham, who works in Baltimore, approached a man huddled under a blanket in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood near the Inner Harbor downtown on a wet and wintery Sunday night in January.
Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school
BALTIMORE, MD – A Forest Park High School student was shot and killed in an alley shortly after leaving Forest Park High School Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at the alleyway in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to find the 15-year-old student suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayor Brandon Scott, who has presided over a crime wave in the city since becoming mayor, called for the senseless violence in Baltimore to end, blaming gunmakers for the shooting. “We shouldn’t be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost,” Scott said, blaming the The post Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Killer Gets Two Life Sentences For Murders Spanning Two Days
A repeat violent offender was sentenced to two life sentences after a murder streak in May 2021, authorities announced.Gerald Smith was sentenced on first degree murder charges in connections with the deaths of Marvis Polluck and Brittany Hayes-Smith, on May 2 and May 3, 2021, according to the Balt…
foxbaltimore.com
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police
Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspended Baltimore Police Officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson's death
(WBFF) — A suspended Baltimore Police Officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison in connection to the 2021 death of his 15-year-old stepson, according to a news release from the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office. Eric Glenn Banks Jr. entered an Alford Plea in the case...
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
