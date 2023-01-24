Read full article on original website
Related
Lowe's pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Evie Ring Maker Movano Health Proposes Public Offering
Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring, announced that it is proposing to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the underwritten public offering are to be sold by Movano Inc. The company intends to...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
ThirdEye Announces AR Thermal Healthcare Holographic Glasses
ThirdEye is launching a fully integrated hardware and software package for healthcare that includes solutions for AR telehealth, AR Holographic display, AI remote surgery, Alzheimer's aid, vision impairment and thermal display. This announcement comes after successful deployments of ThirdEye's AR solutions for the U.S. Government, VA, Crozer, NHS and other...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
888’s Middle East VIP gambling accounts suspended as chief departs
Internal review finds best practices not followed in some areas, including anti-money laundering processes
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
GE HealthCare Signs Distribute Deal for Handheld Veterinary Ultrasound
GE HealthCare and Sound Technologies today announced an agreement to distribute the Vscan Air, a wireless pocket-sized ultrasound, to veterinary practices in the United States. Ultrasound applications in veterinary care present the opportunity to transform healthcare for dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, goats and exotic animals including small mammals and...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Alleviant Medical Raises $75M No-Implant Interatrial Shunt
Alleviant Medical, a privately-held medical device company developing a no-implant interatrial shunt for heart failure, today announced the closing of a $75 million equity financing co-led by S3 Ventures and RiverVest Venture Partners. This financing will fund the company’s global pivotal trial, ALLAY-HF (Safety and Efficacy of the Alleviant System...
Comments / 0