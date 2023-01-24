ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Evie Ring Maker Movano Health Proposes Public Offering

Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring, announced that it is proposing to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the underwritten public offering are to be sold by Movano Inc. The company intends to...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

ThirdEye Announces AR Thermal Healthcare Holographic Glasses

ThirdEye is launching a fully integrated hardware and software package for healthcare that includes solutions for AR telehealth, AR Holographic display, AI remote surgery, Alzheimer's aid, vision impairment and thermal display. This announcement comes after successful deployments of ThirdEye's AR solutions for the U.S. Government, VA, Crozer, NHS and other...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

GE HealthCare Signs Distribute Deal for Handheld Veterinary Ultrasound

GE HealthCare and Sound Technologies today announced an agreement to distribute the Vscan Air, a wireless pocket-sized ultrasound, to veterinary practices in the United States. Ultrasound applications in veterinary care present the opportunity to transform healthcare for dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, goats and exotic animals including small mammals and...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Alleviant Medical Raises $75M No-Implant Interatrial Shunt

Alleviant Medical, a privately-held medical device company developing a no-implant interatrial shunt for heart failure, today announced the closing of a $75 million equity financing co-led by S3 Ventures and RiverVest Venture Partners. This financing will fund the company’s global pivotal trial, ALLAY-HF (Safety and Efficacy of the Alleviant System...

