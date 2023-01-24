BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of bills are introduced each year for the legislative session in Annapolis. But this year, one particular bill has become the topic of conversation for many - and that's because it has to do with potentially cutting the work-week from five to four days.For decades, the expectation for a full-time schedule was about 40 hours spread out over a five-day workweek.But House Bill 181 now proposes a study for a "Four-Day Workweek Pilot Program," where employees would work one less day each week. Delegate Vaughn Stewart sponsored the bill, and the delegate said lawmakers wants to study the...

