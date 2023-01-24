Read full article on original website
Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
DJS: Maryland juvenile justice reform law having positive impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law is having a positive impact on youth in trouble, according to state officials. On Thursday, representatives of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services briefed state lawmakers on changes made to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act and elaborated on its impact on the system.
Wbaltv.com
Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
State Roundup: Concerns rise over possible eviction crisis; Black Caucus eyes police restraint, cannabis equity; BPW sets goal of more minority contracts
ADVOCATES SOUND ALARM OVER PENDING EVICTION CRISIS: Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed $63.1 billion spending plan includes no money for rental assistance, as evictions rise across Maryland and hundreds of millions in federal pandemic rental aid is about to run out. Instead, Moore wants to accelerate the state’s timeline to boost the minimum wage to $15, and has earmarked money in his budget to provide legal help for those facing eviction. But without additional funding for rent assistance, Maryland could be facing an acute eviction crisis in the coming months. Sophie Kasakove and Callan Tansill-Suddath/The Baltimore Banner.
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement
School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
Wbaltv.com
'We demand our money': Parents 'seeing red' over Maryland 529 calculation issue
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State senators are demanding a timeline to resolve problems with Maryland's prepaid college trust. Participants in the Maryland 529 plan said they're having trouble accessing their accounts and paying tuition. Members of a joint Senate committee on Tuesday demanded answers as to what happened, why it happened and what's being done to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Proposed bill has Marylanders thinking about possible four-day workweeks
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of bills are introduced each year for the legislative session in Annapolis. But this year, one particular bill has become the topic of conversation for many - and that's because it has to do with potentially cutting the work-week from five to four days.For decades, the expectation for a full-time schedule was about 40 hours spread out over a five-day workweek.But House Bill 181 now proposes a study for a "Four-Day Workweek Pilot Program," where employees would work one less day each week. Delegate Vaughn Stewart sponsored the bill, and the delegate said lawmakers wants to study the...
baltimorebrew.com
Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us
A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
