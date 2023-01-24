ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Two men arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks and possessing burglary tools. Sparks Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave. for a possible vehicle burglary in progress around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29. The reporting party told the Sparks Communications Center that he was watching two men on security surveillance cameras and it appeared they were tampering with or breaking into vehicles at his business.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Accuse Man of Shooting Woman He Was Dating

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night. When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
LOCKWOOD, NV
2news.com

Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash

Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com

Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols

Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy