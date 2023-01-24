SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks and possessing burglary tools. Sparks Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave. for a possible vehicle burglary in progress around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29. The reporting party told the Sparks Communications Center that he was watching two men on security surveillance cameras and it appeared they were tampering with or breaking into vehicles at his business.

SPARKS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO