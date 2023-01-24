Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
mynews4.com
Two men arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicles in Sparks and possessing burglary tools. Sparks Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave. for a possible vehicle burglary in progress around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29. The reporting party told the Sparks Communications Center that he was watching two men on security surveillance cameras and it appeared they were tampering with or breaking into vehicles at his business.
2news.com
Sparks Police Accuse Man of Shooting Woman He Was Dating
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night. When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
2news.com
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
2news.com
Man Accused Of Shooting Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Arrested
Wacey Chabot is facing multiple charges including Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens east of Sparks after closing due to multiple crashes
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29: The crashes have been cleared, according to NDOT. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed east of Sparks due to multiple crashes. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadway is closed near the area of Patrick and...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
2news.com
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
2news.com
Carson City Invites the Community to the East William Complete Streets Information Meeting
Carson City will host an informational meeting to update the community on 60 percent design concepts and receive input for the East William Complete Streets Project. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orsmby Room at the Carson City Sheriff's Office (911 East Musser Street) on February 7, 2023.
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO warns residents of phone scam
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
Comments / 0