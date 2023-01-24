ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Madison Stevens leads Columbia HS girls track team at county relays

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team took fifth place overall with 27 points at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. Madison Stevens won the shot put event with a throw...
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Caldwell High School 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain...
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23...
Bloomfield HS girls indoor track team impresses at the county relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bengals took fourth place overall. Senior Valerie Refuse, junior Rylie Sayers, sophomore...
Seton Hall Prep wins indoor track county relays crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team captured the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Pirates finished in first place in the following events:. 4×200-meter relay – 1 minute, 29.76 seconds....
West Orange HS theater students take awards at STANJ competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in the West Orange High School advanced theater program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey and New Jersey Thespian Festival. STANJ is a statewide theater competition for various governor’s awards. This year’s event was...
Mt. Pleasant School holds Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange held their sixth annual Day of Service on Jan. 13 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The day began with grades K-5 participating in different classroom activities together. An important part of the events was to unite all the grades to complete various tasks, with the goal of teaching students that, through service, they can rise up together. As a civil rights leader and pastor, King taught and served his community in various ways. In an effort to continue King’s legacy of serving others, Mt. Pleasant students served by teaching one another about the many cultures that are represented within the Mt. Pleasant community, as well as King’s activism.
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Studio Montclair presents ‘Rhythm & Blues’ for Black History Month

MONTCLAIR, NJ — In honor of Black History Month, Studio Montclair Inc. will present “Rhythm & Blues,” the gallery’s first exhibition of the new year. Celebrating the intersection between music and art in its many permutations, the exhibit examines the visual artist’s perceptions of the rhythm and blues musical traditions. Included are paintings, drawings, mixed media, electronic and digital art.
NJ bald eagle population continues to climb, with 250 active nests identified in 2022

TRENTON, NJ — The bald eagle population in New Jersey continues to climb, according to the 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report developed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife Division and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, with 250 active nests identified last year, NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Jan. 20.
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
