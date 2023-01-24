SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — It is often said that art inspires more art. That is certainly true for Kelvin and Corrine Slade, father-and-daughter artists featured in “Slade: A Family Affair,” an exhibition at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, on display from Jan. 26 through March 5. There will be a free opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Kelvin Slade, who takes photographs of jazz performers, has an undying love for the musical genre, while Corrine Slade taps into her admiration for jazz when creating comforting abstract environments in her oil paintings. In celebration of Black History Month, this exhibit portrays the influence that black music, particularly jazz, has had on the artists.

