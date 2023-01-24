Read full article on original website
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
With Its $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT, Is Microsoft the Best AI Stock for 2023 and Beyond?
It took just an afternoon for the market to forget about Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmation that it's investing $10 billion into ChatGPT creator and parent company OpenAI. Microsoft reported sputtering overall growth and weakening profit margins as cloud-spending increases decelerated and PC and laptop sales decline. Beneath the noise of...
Friday's ETF Movers: URA, SIL
In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 4.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
You've probably noticed how volatile the technology sector is right now, and it could be a little while longer before things stabilize. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 20% over the past 12 months, and that means there are great, beaten-down tech stocks out there that have the potential to bring investors significant gains in the coming years.
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session.
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session.
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day.
4 ETFs to Tap on Solid Q4 GDP Numbers
The American economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising 2.9% annually versus 2.6% expectation. Though the economy has been resilient, the pace of momentum has slowed in recent months due to stubborn inflation, rising interest rates, and battered financial markets. The GDP growth marks a slowdown from the 3.2% advancement in the third quarter.
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day.
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.70, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session.
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $65.53, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $30.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day.
