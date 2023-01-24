Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
globalspec.com
Automated packing and shipping system launched by Numina Group
Warehouse automation company The Numina Group has developed a new automated packing and shipping solution for fulfillment operations in distribution centers. Dubbed Pakt, the automated packing and shipping technology reportedly reduces pack and ship labor by an estimated 70% and increases throughput capacity by a reported 500%. In addition to...
globalspec.com
Isola shows halogen-free PCBs at DesignCon 2023
Isola Group, a developer of advanced circuit materials for printed circuit boards (PCBs), is inviting exhibition visitors to learn more about halogen-free PCBs at DesignCon 2023. Visitors to Isola’s exhibition Booth 627 can discover how unmatched levels of electrical performance are possible with a new trio of halogen-free circuit materials. DesignCon 2023, scheduled for January 31 through February 2, 2023, in the Santa Clara, California, Convention Center, is the major conference and exhibition for high-speed communications and systems design and development.
globalspec.com
Video: Boom Supersonic begins superfactory construction
Supersonic aircraft startup Boom has started construction on its Overture Superfactory at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina. The factory is part of Boom’s plans to launch its first supersonic aircraft, dubbed Overture, in 2024. The superfactory will produce and assemble the supersonic aircraft that will...
globalspec.com
Weight optimization through direct plastic screw fastenings
With plastic screw fastenings, many different factors can influence the quality of the joint. The challenge is to find a screw geometry that compensates any negative aspects such as tolerance variations. It is also important for the fastening solution to be optimally adapted to the composition of the material and the type of load.
globalspec.com
Common industrial waste heat recovery systems
Schematic of a waste heat recovery system. Source: Rnagfn/CC BY-SA 4.0. The term "industrial waste heat" refers to the heat produced during manufacturing operations but is then abandoned and released into the environment without being put to any good use. In order to supply useful power sources and lower total energy consumption, waste heat recovery may be accomplished using a number of waste heat recovery devices, which are discussed in this article.
Comments / 0