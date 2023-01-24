Read full article on original website
arizona.edu
State of Arizona ranks No. 7 in nation for college degree return on investment
A new analysis by the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity ranks the state of Arizona No. 7 in the nation in terms of college degree return on investment, or ROI. The analysis, which looks at public higher education institutions in all 50 states, compares tuition and several other financial factors to the relative increase in lifetime income that graduates can earn from their degrees, defined as "the amount a student can expect to gain financially from each individual degree."
arizona.edu
Joyce Lee-Iannotti, MD, Named Arizona Researcher of the Year by the American College of Physicians
Joyce Lee-Iannotti, MD — an associate clinical professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine and in the Department of Neurology, director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, as well as the program director for the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at the UArizona College of Medicine – Phoenix — has always had a passion for research.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss
Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
Two Arizona WBB signees named McDonald’s All-Americans
Putting together a great 2023 recruiting class, Arizona Women’s Basketball signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams have been named McDonald’s All-Americans. A great sign for things being on the rise for Arizona Women’s Basketball is how Adia Barnes and the Wildcats have been recruiting over the past couple of years.
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
kjzz.org
How to check if any of Arizona's $2 billion in unclaimed property belongs to you
Arizona’s Department of Revenue says it has more than $2 billion in unclaimed property belonging to people who live — or have lived — in the state. Some of the items are on the auction block. Items on sale come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. They include...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona is not out of water, despite all those headlines you might read
Opinion: Recent headlines might leave you with the impression that Arizona is a poor water steward. Here’s how our state must counter the narrative. The national press has had a field day with two not-so-positive Arizona water stories. About 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
arizona.edu
Grant Proposals Now Accepted for Faculty/Community Partnerships on Social Justice Issues in Southern Arizona
We are excited to announce that University of Arizona faculty and community-based organizations working together on social justice issues have a new opportunity to receive funding for their work benefitting Southern Arizona. The Peter and Pat Hirschman University-Community Research Partnership Fund, housed in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Washington State vs. Arizona: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Arizona 17-3; Washington State 9-12 The #6 Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Neither Arizona nor Washington State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
arizona.edu
Arizona International hosts Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States for a special Indian Student, Faculty and Scholar Reception.
On January 14, Arizona International welcomed members of the University’s Indian community and their friends for a reception to recognize and celebrate the contribution and achievements of Indian students, faculty and scholars. Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States (center) with Indian students, faculty...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
AZFamily
State superintendent cancels educator seminars on social emotional learning, racial trauma
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne stirred up controversy at a statewide teacher’s conference this week by canceling several planned presentations. They included seminars on social-emotional learning, diversity and racial trauma. Michaela Rose Claussen, who is a former teacher, was supposed to speak at the conference and said her presentation touched on helping students regulate their emotions. “To really think about how we understand compassion, fatigue, and burnout,” said Claussen. “When students have time to self regulate, ‘why am I feeling this way? What can I do about it? How can I act as a better student? Then I am more well equipped to learn for the day,’” said Claussen.
Uptick in cardiovascular health problems
Learning CPR is something that cardiologists are emphasizing as cases continue to rise. KGUN 9 spoke with an expert on the topic.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
