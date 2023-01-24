Isle of Wight County’s School Board is set to vote in February on a revised capital improvements plan, which restores school security upgrades as its top priority. In 2022, in the wake of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Isle of Wight County Schools staff proposed redesigning all nine school lobbies to include “vestibules” starting next school year. The term refers to an enclosed area at a school’s main entrance where visitors would need to check in with the school’s office before interior doors allowing access to the rest of the building are unlocked.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO