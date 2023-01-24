Read full article on original website
windsorweekly.com
Isle of Wight Enterprise Zone expansion approved
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has approved Isle of Wight County’s application for a major expansion to a portion of the joint Enterprise Zone it shares with Franklin and Southampton County. Isle of Wight’s Department of Economic Development noted in a Friday, Jan. 20, news release...
windsorweekly.com
Isle of Wight repays International Paper $8.3 million in machinery taxes
Isle of Wight County has refunded International Paper $8.3 million in machinery and tools taxes, plus interest. A judge had ordered the county to repay IP $5.4 million in 2021 after ruling that the locality’s efforts to recoup a previous court-ordered M&T refund to the company were unconstitutional. In...
I-64 West clear after crash in downtown Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, at the I-64/I-95 interchange. The westbound left lane is currently closed.
windsorweekly.com
School security back at No. 1 priority in IWCS capital plan
Isle of Wight County’s School Board is set to vote in February on a revised capital improvements plan, which restores school security upgrades as its top priority. In 2022, in the wake of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Isle of Wight County Schools staff proposed redesigning all nine school lobbies to include “vestibules” starting next school year. The term refers to an enclosed area at a school’s main entrance where visitors would need to check in with the school’s office before interior doors allowing access to the rest of the building are unlocked.
13newsnow.com
No smoking signs up at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
No smoking signs are going up in parts of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Several people have complained about the smell of smoke since the casino opened.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
windsorweekly.com
Isle of Wight County School Board continues ‘divisive’ content policy talks
Isle of Wight County’s School Board inched closer to a compromise on a proposal to remove “divisive” content from the school system’s curriculum. The board discussed the proposed policy change for over an hour at a Jan. 19 work session. In December, board member Mark Wooster...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
yourerie
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
