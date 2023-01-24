ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA

Isle of Wight Enterprise Zone expansion approved

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has approved Isle of Wight County’s application for a major expansion to a portion of the joint Enterprise Zone it shares with Franklin and Southampton County. Isle of Wight’s Department of Economic Development noted in a Friday, Jan. 20, news release...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA

School security back at No. 1 priority in IWCS capital plan

Isle of Wight County’s School Board is set to vote in February on a revised capital improvements plan, which restores school security upgrades as its top priority. In 2022, in the wake of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Isle of Wight County Schools staff proposed redesigning all nine school lobbies to include “vestibules” starting next school year. The term refers to an enclosed area at a school’s main entrance where visitors would need to check in with the school’s office before interior doors allowing access to the rest of the building are unlocked.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
yourerie

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

