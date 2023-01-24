Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host Arch-Rival Bowling Green on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (14-6, 5-2 MAC) hosts arch-rival Bowling Green (10-10, 4-3) on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the first Battle of I-75 presented by Cooper Tires this season. Tip-off time is set for 2:00 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN3. The always-popular Troy Pop Rocks jump rope group will perform at halftime of the contest.
utrockets.com
Toledo Welcomes Youngstown State for Friday’s Home Match
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team is looking to get back on the winning track when it welcomes Youngstown State to Shadow Valley Tennis Club this Friday, Jan. 27. The Rockets (1-2) and Penguins will take the court at 1:00 p.m. Toledo is coming off losses to...
utrockets.com
Toledo to Hold Sixth-Annual 'Rockets for Life' Game on Feb. 4 vs. CMU
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual "Rockets for Life" game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 in a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. Before...
utrockets.com
Madison Giglio Named MAC Diver of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Toledo junior Madison Giglio was named this week's women's Mid-American Conference Diver of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. An Orland Park, Ill. native, Giglio won both the one-and-three meter events in Toledo's tri-meet with Buffalo and Ohio last Friday night. Giglio won on the one-meter board with a personal-best score of 275.10 and she won on three-meter with a season-best 308.70 score.
footballscoop.com
Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant
Jason Candle is bringing in an experienced coach to take over his defensive line at Toledo, according to a report today. The Rockets are expected to add former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight to the staff to coach their defensive front, Pete Thamel tweets. Knight spent the last...
utrockets.com
University of Toledo Announces Contract Extension for Head Coach Jason Candle
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo and Head Football Coach Jason Candle have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, Toledo Vice President and Director of Athletics Bryan B. Blair announced today. Candle guided the Rockets to a 9-5 record in 2022, including a 17-7 victory over...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after headless body found in Michigan field in 1997
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 25 years ago, the headless body of a man was found under a thin layer of snow in a Michigan field. A Lenawee County farmer found the body in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997. Police said the hands were also cut off.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
WTOL-TV
45 years after the Blizzard of '78, winter storm brings heavy snowfall, memories of infamous blizzard
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier Blizzard of '78 retrospective that aired on Jan. 27, 2022. As if in homage to Midwestern meteorological memory, Wednesday's snow storm coincides with the 45th anniversary of the infamous Blizzard of '78. The 1978 blizzard is well...
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
Schnieder Park to improve 33 acres, expand soccer facilities in $1.3 million renovation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Soccer has been getting more popular across the country and Toledo's Schneider Park is getting a $1.38 million makeover to expand the beautiful game locally. The ball's already rolling on phase one. The developers, Mannik & Smith Group, and the director of the Toledo Celtics Soccer Club said they hope this will be the new epicenter for both soccer activity and economic development in the Glass City.
