Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Toledo to Host Arch-Rival Bowling Green on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (14-6, 5-2 MAC) hosts arch-rival Bowling Green (10-10, 4-3) on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the first Battle of I-75 presented by Cooper Tires this season. Tip-off time is set for 2:00 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN3. The always-popular Troy Pop Rocks jump rope group will perform at halftime of the contest.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Welcomes Youngstown State for Friday’s Home Match

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team is looking to get back on the winning track when it welcomes Youngstown State to Shadow Valley Tennis Club this Friday, Jan. 27. The Rockets (1-2) and Penguins will take the court at 1:00 p.m. Toledo is coming off losses to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo to Hold Sixth-Annual 'Rockets for Life' Game on Feb. 4 vs. CMU

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual "Rockets for Life" game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 in a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Madison Giglio Named MAC Diver of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Toledo junior Madison Giglio was named this week's women's Mid-American Conference Diver of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. An Orland Park, Ill. native, Giglio won both the one-and-three meter events in Toledo's tri-meet with Buffalo and Ohio last Friday night. Giglio won on the one-meter board with a personal-best score of 275.10 and she won on three-meter with a season-best 308.70 score.
TOLEDO, OH
footballscoop.com

Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in an experienced coach to take over his defensive line at Toledo, according to a report today. The Rockets are expected to add former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight to the staff to coach their defensive front, Pete Thamel tweets. Knight spent the last...
TOLEDO, OH
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTOL 11

Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Schnieder Park to improve 33 acres, expand soccer facilities in $1.3 million renovation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Soccer has been getting more popular across the country and Toledo's Schneider Park is getting a $1.38 million makeover to expand the beautiful game locally. The ball's already rolling on phase one. The developers, Mannik & Smith Group, and the director of the Toledo Celtics Soccer Club said they hope this will be the new epicenter for both soccer activity and economic development in the Glass City.
TOLEDO, OH

