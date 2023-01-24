Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
darnews.com
Bluff blanketed in snow, line crews race overnight outages
Southeast Missouri woke up to a thick blanket of snow — in some places, up to 8 inches of it. Sean Poulos of the National Weather Service Paducah reported Butler County remained on the edge of the winter system, seeing between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation. Carter and other counties to the west and north received a much steeper 5-8 inches, sometimes within the same region.
KFVS12
Drone12: Thousands without power in Bollinger County, Mo.
Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
darnews.com
School closures, accidents reported as snow falls
Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College officials have announced campuses will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Information has not been released by the Twin Rivers district, but Neelyville administrators have said they will provide an update by 10 p.m. tonight. A winter storm warning remains in effect until...
darnews.com
PBPD responded to more than 20 slide offs and accidents overnight
Poplar Bluff snow plows and graders have been on the roads since about 8:30 p.m. last night, but caution is still urged as drivers begin their morning commutes. Police responded to seven accident reports and 14 slide offs/stranded vehicles after the snowfall started, said Deputy Chief Keith Hefner. No injuries were reported, but tow trucks were unable to remove some vehicles from areas where they had slid off.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri gets six inches of snow; southern Illinois 2-4 plus rain
A major winter storm rolled across Missouri Tuesday night, with a 6-8 inch swath of heavy wet snow west of Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau. The snow continued into southern Illinois dropping 4-6 inches from Carbondale toward Mount Vernon. Sporadic power outages were reported in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Kait 8
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic Thursday morning on one Northeast Arkansas highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County. ArDOT reported at 11 a.m....
KFVS12
Jackson, Mo. police ask residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials issued a snow route proclamation on Tuesday, January 24 at 3 p.m. This means residents parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 12 hours to move their vehicles off the street or to a non-designated snow route. After 3 a.m. on Wednesday, vehicles...
KFVS12
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
darnews.com
Barber Cecil Mullins: Serving Poplar Bluff for six decades
For six decades Barber Cecil Mullins has been cutting hair for the town of Poplar Bluff. When asked what inspired his decision to become a barber, Mullins replied with a smile, “Well, I knew I was needing to work, so I just decided I’d be a barber.”. Mullins...
KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
koamnewsnow.com
KFVS12
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide
SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
darnews.com
Stars of Neelyville Winter Homecoming Court
Winter homecoming for Neelyville was held Jan. 13. The theme of this year's event was “Stars of Neelyville." Neelyville battled the Holcomb Hornets. JV fell short of a win in overtime but the varsity team achieved victory. The Neelyville Homecoming Queen was Ryleigh Moore, a senior, and her escort was senior Jayedon Creach.
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
