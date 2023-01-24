Read full article on original website
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch
"The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child."
Opie was adopted, then abandoned again | Forgotten Friends
BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Opie is a 9-month-old Tuxedo cat who was adopted from the Bulverde...
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
COVID Tracker: Coronavirus numbers down in San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — As the FDA pushes for annual COVID shots a la the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases for the week starting on Jan. 18 and ending Tuesday—the lowest seven-day total since late December and a steep drop from the 2,841 cases reported in the previous week.
KENS 5
These are scams to avoid in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
Man and woman found shot and killed inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. Police said they found the victims, believed to be in their 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.
KSAT 12
San Antonio outpatient clinic offers solutions for children with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO – For almost 20 years, the outpatient clinic, Teamability, has been helping children with very complex disabilities achieve their potential. Teamability’s founder and CEO, Barbara Goldman, says both therapists and educators work hand in hand to create care plans for children that are meaningful and fun but, more importantly, things they can be successful in achieving.
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in Texas
There was bad news for renters in San Antonio last year, with rental prices increasing by over 5% across the year. In a new report released by online real estate brokerage Redfin, renters in San Antonio faced a more considerable rental increase than any other city in Texas. Between Dec. 2021 and December 2022, rents in San Antonio rose 5.1%.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
