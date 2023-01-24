Final phase of local airport's runaway project starts in April

CHEYENNE – Over the past few years, Cheyenne Regional Airport has undergone a phased rehabilitation of Runway 09-27.

The next phase of runway rehabilitation will begin on April 5. This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3,600 feet of the runway’s pavement. This closure will require the airport to suspend commercial airline service with SkyWest for approximately 160 days. Periodic project updates will be posted on the airport’s website and social media.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we move into this next phase of the project. We look forward to completing the construction and welcoming back scheduled airline service on or about Sept. 10, 2023,” Tim Bradshaw, director of aviation for the airport, said in a news release.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets to travel during this time period are encouraged to reach out to United Airlines at 800-864-8331 to rebook their travel. The airport will remain open to general aviation and military operations that are able to use the secondary runway, 13-31.