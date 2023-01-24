Read full article on original website
Related
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
thepulseofnh.com
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme
(NEW YORK) -- A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Associate Billed 277 Hours To Review 20 Documents, Earns 60-Day Suspension To Keep Not Reviewing Documents
Hall claimed that he intended to eventually perform the work he listed on his timesheets, but never got around to it before the firm realized that he hadn’t opened most of the 425 documents he was tasked with reviewing. He’s since sought treatment for the depression and anxiety that he claims motivated the overbilling, a decision that played a role in the court’s relatively mild penalty and belief that Hall was unlikely to repeat this ethical lapse.
Scandal Alert: How to Avoid the Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Scheme Taking the US by Storm
As the healthcare industry continues to grow, so do the opportunities for fraud and deception. One such area that has recently come under scrutiny is the issue of fraudulent nursing diplomas.
ChatGPT bot passes law school exam
A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
No experience, No Problem – (ISC)² Recruits 140,000 Individuals Interested in a Cybersecurity Career
(ISC)² launched a new initiative for individuals pursuing or considering a career in cybersecurity. The goal? To create new pathways to cybersecurity career success and decrease the global workforce gap. Within three months of launching this initiative, we had more than 110,000 individuals sign up to become (ISC)² Candidates....
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
Free online courses could be a path to higher education in African countries but awareness is low
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the largest regions in the world and has the lowest rates of participation in higher education anywhere in the world. The World Bank reported in 2020 that only 9.4% of the region’s tertiary education age group is enrolled. The global average ratio is 38%.
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Managing Partner Ditches Firm Life To Aid Refugee Children
Yes, that’s actually something a senior Justice Department official has said. Thomas leaves Reed Smith having grown revenue from $1.152 billion in revenue in 2014 to $1.44 billion in 2021 and delivered a little over half a million dollar increase in profits per equity partner. He will be replaced at the firm by Catherine “Casey” Ryan — what’s with all the nicknames over there? — the current global head of legal personnel.
The United States: A Great Place to Live and Work for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
The United States is one of the best places to live and work for business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The country's strong economy, diverse population, and supportive business environment make it an ideal location for those looking to start or grow a business.
Benzinga
Investors of SmartRent Stock Who Held Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - SMRT, FWAA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I ("Fifth Wall") FWAA, now known as SmartRent, Inc. ("SmartRent") SMRT, breached their fiduciary duties to Fifth Wall's shareholders. The investigation concerns whether Fifth...
pgjonline.com
18th Pipeline Technology Conference Promotes the Development of Young Talent in the Pipeline Industry
(P&GJ) — The 18th Pipeline Technology Conference (ptc) is set to take place in Berlin from May 8-11, 2023. Europe's premier address for pipeline industry professionals will offer a look into the pipeline future, with a broad range of 1-day seminars, panel discussions, technical sessions, operator round-tables, award ceremonies and social events.
KevinMD.com
The hidden link between soft skills and patient safety
Patient safety, patient experience, workforce health, and cost-effectiveness are critical outcomes with an important common root. They’re all impacted by our ability to communicate effectively and respectfully. Additional terms to describe these skills include people, interaction, interprofessional, relationship, and social skills. They can even be used to describe behaviors inherent in many properties of complex adaptive systems, such as the butterfly effect, flexibility, and adaptability. The more we understand these contributing factors, the more we can apply solutions that lead to meaningful long-term change.
Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at the role of a District Distribution Manager, what it entails, and how it operates on a commission basis. We'll explore the challenges that come with such a role and discuss the potential rewards that can be experienced. Readers will also learn about the educational background, skills, and experience that are necessary to become a successful distribution manager. Finally, we will provide advice and tips on how to make the most of this unique and potentially lucrative opportunity. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the role of a District Distribution Manager and how to effectively leverage it. So, if you're looking to start a career in distribution management, this is the article for you. Let's get started!
Comments / 0