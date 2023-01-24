ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
thepulseofnh.com

Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

(NEW YORK) -- A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus...
FLORIDA STATE
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Associate Billed 277 Hours To Review 20 Documents, Earns 60-Day Suspension To Keep Not Reviewing Documents

Hall claimed that he intended to eventually perform the work he listed on his timesheets, but never got around to it before the firm realized that he hadn’t opened most of the 425 documents he was tasked with reviewing. He’s since sought treatment for the depression and anxiety that he claims motivated the overbilling, a decision that played a role in the court’s relatively mild penalty and belief that Hall was unlikely to repeat this ethical lapse.
CBS Minnesota

ChatGPT bot passes law school exam

A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
Axios

Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors

On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
helihub.com

Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth

Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Managing Partner Ditches Firm Life To Aid Refugee Children

Yes, that’s actually something a senior Justice Department official has said. Thomas leaves Reed Smith having grown revenue from $1.152 billion in revenue in 2014 to $1.44 billion in 2021 and delivered a little over half a million dollar increase in profits per equity partner. He will be replaced at the firm by Catherine “Casey” Ryan — what’s with all the nicknames over there? — the current global head of legal personnel.
Benzinga

Investors of SmartRent Stock Who Held Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - SMRT, FWAA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I ("Fifth Wall") FWAA, now known as SmartRent, Inc. ("SmartRent") SMRT, breached their fiduciary duties to Fifth Wall's shareholders. The investigation concerns whether Fifth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KevinMD.com

The hidden link between soft skills and patient safety

Patient safety, patient experience, workforce health, and cost-effectiveness are critical outcomes with an important common root. They’re all impacted by our ability to communicate effectively and respectfully. Additional terms to describe these skills include people, interaction, interprofessional, relationship, and social skills. They can even be used to describe behaviors inherent in many properties of complex adaptive systems, such as the butterfly effect, flexibility, and adaptability. The more we understand these contributing factors, the more we can apply solutions that lead to meaningful long-term change.
VI TECHNO-HUB

Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.

