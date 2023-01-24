ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Friday, January 27, 2023

BREAKING: MAYOR URGES PROTESTORS, NYPD TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT AT RELEASE OF TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO. CITYWIDE — Mayor Eric Adams delivered a live address around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in anticipation of the release of video that is expected to depict a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis, Tennessee, police officers earlier this month. City law enforcement officials were also bracing for protests and other civil unrest in connection with the video’s release, that shows Nichols’ fatal beating at the hands of police. Mayor Adams urged protestors to express their anger peacefully and he urged police covering protests to exercise restraint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Bushwick’s Washington Irving Library wins Robotics League Championship

BUSHWICK — A team from Bushwick’s Washington Irving Library branch won top honors at the BKLYN Library’s Robotics League Championship this week, topping 14 other teams and earning a spot in the citywide championship later this year. The second- and third-place winners were from Kings Bay and New Lots Libraries and will join Washington Irving Library to compete in the citywide competition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Neighborhood holds vigil for senior killed by car

A vigil was held Thursday night in Owl’s Head Park for Bay Ridge resident Norman Fruchter, who died two weeks after he was hit by a car near his home. Fruchter, 85, was crossing Bliss Terrace and 68th Street at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 22 when he was hit by a Hyundai Elantra traveling in reverse. He died Jan. 4 in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Pandemic Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. Many Aren’t Getting the Help They Need.

This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story here or email us at [email protected]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

