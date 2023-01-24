BREAKING: MAYOR URGES PROTESTORS, NYPD TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT AT RELEASE OF TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO. CITYWIDE — Mayor Eric Adams delivered a live address around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, in anticipation of the release of video that is expected to depict a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis, Tennessee, police officers earlier this month. City law enforcement officials were also bracing for protests and other civil unrest in connection with the video’s release, that shows Nichols’ fatal beating at the hands of police. Mayor Adams urged protestors to express their anger peacefully and he urged police covering protests to exercise restraint.

