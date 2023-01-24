Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
msn.com
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Benzinga
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Albany Herald
MICHAEL REAGAN: In search of the Ukraine war papers
It’s a stretch, but I think I know the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. We’ve been told for months that the DOJ ordered a search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida because he was not turning over a bunch of classified documents to the National Archives fast enough.
Albany Herald
Start your week smart: Tyre Nichols, Iran quake, bus crash, Trump, Australian Open
Something unusual occurred on the floor of the US House of Representatives a few days ago, and it had nothing to do with classified documents, committee assignments or the nation's debt ceiling. A young congressman delivered a speech on a bill to advance research into artificial intelligence. What's unusual about a politician making a speech? Nothing, except he didn't write it ... an AI chatbot did.
Comments / 0