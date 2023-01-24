Read full article on original website
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson Welcomes Baby No. 3 via Surrogate
This story about Casey Wilson has a happy ending indeed. The actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram Friday. The Happy Endings star revealed her daughter was born via surrogate, calling it the "highest form" of women supporting women. "This is the dawning of...
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
It's time to dip back into the waters of Franklin Lakes... metaphorically speaking, at least, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13 -- and ET can exclusively debut the cast's all-new taglines. OG Teresa Giudice returns for the fresh batch of episodes, alongside longtime co-stars...
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama
There is more to K-content than K-dramas. American reality TV has dominated the reality dating series world with The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more. But fans will find that a Korean dating series encompasses a different aspect of the dating game that does not seep into sexual drama, secrets, and gossip. While Single’s Inferno has gained praise, more series satisfy the dating desire.
Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
Anna Sorokin to Film 'Delvey's Dinner Club' Series While on House Arrest
Anna Sorokin, who also uses the surname Delvey, is set to star in her own unscripted reality TV series while on house arrest in New York City, ET has confirmed. The convicted fraudster's intimate, invitation-only dinner series, which are hosted at her East Village apartment, will be the focus of Delvey's Dinner Club.
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel
Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram. Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host. "I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing...
Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role
Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Rock Out in New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Teaser Trailer
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are front and center in a new teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming musical drama, Daisy Jones & the Six, featuring the original song "Regret Me." The track is one of 24 original songs written for the show and recorded by the cast that will be released throughout the series via Atlantic Records.
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
