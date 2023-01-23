Read full article on original website
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Healthline
Pictures of Psoriatic Arthritis: Hands, Feet, Skin, and More
Psoriatic arthritis mostly affects the joints in your hands and feet, but you can have symptoms elsewhere in your body. You may notice swollen joints, skin rashes, structural changes, or even symptoms in your eyes. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic form of arthritis. It can affect the small and...
Signs Your Hip Pain Could Be Bone Cancer
Hip pain is a common problem, affecting about 10% of the general population and increasing with age. However, these signs indicate that it could be bone cancer.
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
A cosmetic dermatologist says he's seeing 'Ozempic face,' or gaunt cheeks from taking the buzzy weight loss drug
What the heck is 'Ozempic face?' A celebrity cosmetic dermatologist explains what you need to know about a condition popping up in response to semaglutide-aided weight loss. .
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Treat Pain in Your Head, Knees, Feet, or Back
As we age, aches and pains become all too frequent. For example, 70 percent of people between ages 50 and 80 report joint pain, according to a 2022 University of Michigan poll on healthy aging. In many cases, they reach for an over-the-counter drug like ibuprofen (Advil and generic) or...
boldsky.com
How To Ease Endometriosis Pain? Does A Heating Pad Help Ease The Pain?
Endometriosis is characterised by an accumulation of tissue outside of the uterus that is similar to endometrium (the lining of the uterus). By causing a chronic inflammatory response, it may result in scarring within the pelvis and other parts of the body (adhesions and fibrosis). Globally, endometriosis affects 247 million...
Laser Treatment Might Help Prevent Common Forms of Skin Cancer
A laser treatment that is used to banish wrinkles, scars, age spots and sun damage may also guard against the recurrence of two common skin cancers. Among folks who had been treated for either basal or squamous cell cancers, 21% of those who had the laser treatment saw their cancer return, compared to 40% of those who didn't get the treatment.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug
Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The Best Face Ice Roller - 2023
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Face...
Healthline
Bladder Neck Obstruction
The bladder neck is a group of muscles that connect the bladder to the urethra. The muscles tighten to hold urine in the bladder, and relax to release it through the urethra. Urinary problems occur when abnormalities block the bladder neck and prevent it from opening completely during urination. Men...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain under the right armpit?
Right-side pain under the armpit may be due to muscle strain, infections, or skin conditions. Sometimes, it may indicate a more serious issue, such as cancer or an issue with the heart. The armpit area contains many lymph nodes, nerves, and blood vessels. It also connects to muscles in the...
Dry winter skin? Here’s how the ‘slugging’ trend can restore moisture and hydration
While scrolling through TikTok, you may have heard about slugging, which has nothing to do with actual slugs. We consulted dermatologists and skin care experts to help break down what exactly slugging is, what you need to try it out for yourself, what results you can expect to see and a whole lot more.
