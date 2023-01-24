Read full article on original website
Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Rich Township High School employee receives over $10K after house fire
Romeno Carradine wasn’t sure what to expect when she was summoned to the staff dining room at Matteson’s Rich Township High School Thursday morning. Three weeks ago, Carradine’s house burned down. On Thursday, she received over $10,000.
FireRescue1
City of Aurora Fire Department - Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, CITY OF FIRE DEPARTMENT 75 NORTH BROADWAY AURORA, ILLINOIS 60505 (630)256-4000 https://www.aurora-il.org/. *The City of Aurora, IL is accepting applications for the position of Fire Cadet to establish an eligibility list. *. Under direct supervision, the Fire Cadet will serve as a trainee to the position of Fire Private....
CLEVER! Illinois Robber Breaks Into Store; Books It With Everything But Cash
It's stories like these that keep me asking, "WHY?" Illinois has some strange breaking news stories and sometimes they sound very, very fake. But, this story is definitely real and I can't believe this robber wasn't focused on taking ANY cash. This Chicago man was on a mission: Steal an...
fox32chicago.com
'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students
HAZEL CREST, Ill. - Police and community leaders are increasing their focus on school safety after a rise in gun violence and crime around a grade school in the south suburban Hazel Crest. On Jan. 11, a group of students was walking home from a basketball game at Jesse White...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Hazel Crest grade school increasing security after shots fired at students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban school district is taking new measures to protect kids, after a shooting near one of its schools earlier this month. On Jan. 11, students from Jesse White Learning Academy in Hazel Crest were walking home from a basketball game around 6:20 p.m., when someone in a car opened fire just two blocks from school.A coach saw it happen while talking to students. "The car just drove past, and just started letting off shots," coach Christian Bourne said. "Luckily, the girls was kind of standing on the side of my car. So, if anything, my car took a lot of the damage that prevailed."The school superintendent said the steps they've taken include: getting more police protection during school dismissal, increasing security staff, and asking parents to pick up kids from basketball games.
foodsafetynews.com
Five certification courses to be offered at Food Safety Summit in May
The 2023 Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for thousands of food safety professionals, has announced five pre-event certificate courses to be offered on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Two FSPCA Certificate courses, Preventative Controls for Animal Food Training and the Foreign Supplier Verification Program, have been added to three returning courses including HACCP Training, Food Fraud Prevention, andCertified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) review course. The following are descriptions for these five pre-Summit courses:
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
wjol.com
New Illinois Secretary Of State Makes A Stop In Joliet
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will be in Joliet today. He will visit the Joliet Driver Services facility. His goal is to make Driver Services facilities among the most customer-centric and accessible in the country. He’s expected to take questions from the media after visiting with the Joliet facility staff.
Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
NBC Washington
Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
Republican party pushing officials to make McHenry County 'gun sanctuary'
The Republican Party is said to be pushing to have the McHenry County Board declare the county a “gun sanctuary” in light of the state’s new assault weapons ban.
Study: Black babies 16 times more likely to die from SUID vs white babies in Cook County
About once a week, an infant dies unexpectedly in Cook County most likely in an unsafe sleeping situation, according to a Cook County study on Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUID) and Black infants are 16 times more likely to die from this syndrome vs. white babies. Felicia Clark, health educator...
