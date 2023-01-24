ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Mokena natural hair care company faces backlash for advertising campaign

MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
MOKENA, IL
FireRescue1

City of Aurora Fire Department - Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, CITY OF FIRE DEPARTMENT 75 NORTH BROADWAY AURORA, ILLINOIS 60505 (630)256-4000 https://www.aurora-il.org/. *The City of Aurora, IL is accepting applications for the position of Fire Cadet to establish an eligibility list. *. Under direct supervision, the Fire Cadet will serve as a trainee to the position of Fire Private....
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police

An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hazel Crest grade school increasing security after shots fired at students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban school district is taking new measures to protect kids, after a shooting near one of its schools earlier this month.  On Jan. 11, students from Jesse White Learning Academy in Hazel Crest were walking home from a basketball game around 6:20 p.m., when someone in a car opened fire just two blocks from school.A coach saw it happen while talking to students. "The car just drove past, and just started letting off shots," coach Christian Bourne said. "Luckily, the girls was kind of standing on the side of my car. So, if anything, my car took a lot of the damage that prevailed."The school superintendent said the steps they've taken include: getting more police protection during school dismissal, increasing security staff, and asking parents to pick up kids from basketball games.
HAZEL CREST, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Five certification courses to be offered at Food Safety Summit in May

The 2023 Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for thousands of food safety professionals, has announced five pre-event certificate courses to be offered on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Two FSPCA Certificate courses, Preventative Controls for Animal Food Training and the Foreign Supplier Verification Program, have been added to three returning courses including HACCP Training, Food Fraud Prevention, andCertified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) review course. The following are descriptions for these five pre-Summit courses:
ROSEMONT, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

New Illinois Secretary Of State Makes A Stop In Joliet

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will be in Joliet today. He will visit the Joliet Driver Services facility. His goal is to make Driver Services facilities among the most customer-centric and accessible in the country. He’s expected to take questions from the media after visiting with the Joliet facility staff.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
COOK COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy