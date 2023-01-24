ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’

Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
secretatlanta.co

11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once

Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Second metro Atlanta Whataburger opens in Woodstock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can say goodbye to the days of passing through the sleepy little town of Woodstock. There’s a hustle and bustle on Highway 92 and it has a lot to do with a new restaurant. “It’s a madhouse. It’s so tight, it’s such...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games

Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the first-ever adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6. The inaugural track and field event — announced by meet organizers Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc — will feature numerous professional athletes as they face off in various competitions. Among the athletes planning on […] The post Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

