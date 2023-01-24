Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area
Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
Modern, Move-in-Ready Mansion in Sandy Springs is Now on the Market
Designed by Tim Adams and built by King Developers in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, traditional home has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout.
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
theatlanta100.com
Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’
Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
secretatlanta.co
11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
City of Atlanta ignored outcry against spending $90M on ‘Cop City’
As I sit down on this cold January morning to share my thoughts on the events that unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 21, I’m left with the reality that we must have an honest discussion about where we are and why. I am a sixth-generation Georgian. I am a son...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger opens in Woodstock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can say goodbye to the days of passing through the sleepy little town of Woodstock. There’s a hustle and bustle on Highway 92 and it has a lot to do with a new restaurant. “It’s a madhouse. It’s so tight, it’s such...
Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games
Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the first-ever adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6. The inaugural track and field event — announced by meet organizers Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc — will feature numerous professional athletes as they face off in various competitions. Among the athletes planning on […] The post Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0