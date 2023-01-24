Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols
Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Regina Deckard
Regina Deckard, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Terrell) Deckard. Regina was a caregiver and cleaned houses. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy where she played the piano. She enjoyed planting and working with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Geoffrey Wilson
Geoffrey Wilson, 78, of Bedford, passed away at 3:00 a.m., on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. Born February 23, 1944, he was the son of Ellsworth and Doris Wilson. He married Mary Wilson, and she preceded him in death. He was a machine repairman at GM Powertrain. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Mt. Pleasant Christian Church.
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
leoweekly.com
Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director
Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
wslmradio.com
First Ever Libertarian Candidate for Salem Mayor Files
For the first time in Salem, a Libertarian candidate has filed to run for Mayor. According to Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey, Thomas Brown III, filed on January 20 and. became certified on January 24 to run for Mayor in the fall election. “Friday I went and filed to seek...
14news.com
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council
Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
WLKY.com
3 people killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
WKYT 27
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
