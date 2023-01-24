Read full article on original website
Ranco awarded $50K for project to develop climate resilience with Wabanaki communities
The University of Maine Office of Sponsored Research has been awarded $50,000 from Jane’s Trust Foundation for a project to develop adaptive resilience to climate change with Wabanaki communities, led by Darren Ranco, professor of anthropology and chair of Native American Programs at the University of Maine. Jane’s Trust...
UMaine hosts dairy travel course for six universities
Animal and veterinary science students from six universities toured Maine’s dairy industry this month in a travel course hosted by the University of Maine. More than 40 students and their advisors from universities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont joined the statewide tour. Five students from the University of Maine participated as well.
UMaine Student Symposium
While looking for a job on campus during her freshman year, Ainslie Allen happened to listen to a presentation given by Dr. Caitlin Howell and the rest, as they say, is history. Allen has been working in Dr. Howell’s lab ever since and has “enjoyed every minute of it.” Allen says “working with Dr. Howell has been absolutely amazing. She has taught me so much over the last two years that I never would have learned in class.” Allen credits working with her faculty mentor with her knowledge of basic experiment design, technical writing and presentation. “She has provided me with countless opportunities that not only typical students don’t get, but that typical undergraduate researchers also don’t get, and that’s all thanks to her mentorship.”
4-H leadership program helps teens explore agriculture careers
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7–April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills. As formal agricultural programs at local high schools disappear,...
Camire named editor-in-chief of leading food science journal
University of Maine food science professor Mary Ellen Camire has been named the first dedicated editor-in-chief for the journal Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety (CRFSFS). The journal ranks third among more than 140 food science and technology journals worldwide. Camire has served as scientific editor of the...
Zenith Ensemble performing at UMaine Feb. 4
The Zenith Ensemble, a chamber music group that holds concerts throughout Northern New England, will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Minsky Recital Hall is in the Class of 1944 Hall. The event, hosted by the Collins Center for the Arts, will feature eight singers from the ensemble,...
