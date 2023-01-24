ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WLTX.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker signs contract extension through 2025

ATLANTA — The Braves World Series champion manager is here to stay. Brian Snitker signed a contract extension with the team on Friday that keeps him as the skipper through 2025, the team said in a press release on Twitter. The financials of the deal were not released. The...
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH

