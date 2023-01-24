Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream raises $125 million to expand mining services
Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. The company will use the money to expand its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services...
fintechfutures.com
B2B BNPL platform Tranch raises $100m in debt and equity
London and New York based buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech Tranch has secured $100 million in seed equity and debt funding. It is understood that $5 million have been raised in equity while the rest – $95 million – have been taken on as debt. The funding...
fintechfutures.com
Wealthtech start-up Nucoro reshapes its business
Nucoro, a UK-based wealthtech, is undergoing a business restructure, it is understood. Founded in 2019, Nucoro provides a cloud-native platform for financial institutions to build digital savings, investment, and wealth management propositions. It raised $19.2 million in a seed funding round, according to Crunchbase. In summer 2021, Nucoro agreed to...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech nCino appoints Greg Orenstein as new CFO
US fintech nCino, a global provider of cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the financial services industry, has appointed Greg Orenstein as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Orenstein joined nCino in 2015 and most recently served as chief corporate development and strategy officer. He will succeed David Rudow,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Luno crypto exchange announces job cuts affecting 35% of employees
Luno, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by Digital Currency Group, announced a large round of job cuts on Wednesday, which will affect 35% of the firm's headcount.
Want to Invest in the Housing Market? Try This REIT.
AMH, formerly American Homes 4 Rent, owns houses, not apartments, giving you a unique way to play the housing market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Woonsocket Call
Poodealz, a new decentralized escrow platform built on the Binance Smart Chain
Poodealz is a new decentralized escrow platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which aims to revolutionize the way people conduct online transactions. The platform targets a specific niche, a payment gateway for developers and freelancers, and offers a trustless, decentralized system that eliminates the need for a middleman. Poodealz platform is also anonymous, so the user's identity is kept private and secure.
TechCrunch
Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson
Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
Digital Currency Group's crypto exchange axes 35% of its staff in the latest round of industry layoffs
After DCG's gargantuan losses from FTX and Three Arrows Capital, Luno's layoffs are yet another blow to the crypto exchange's parent company.
AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments
NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
fintechfutures.com
Australian banking tech provider Sandstone appoints CTO
Anthony McKew has joined Sandstone Technology, an Australia-based digital banking tech provider, as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McKew has over 35 years of both domestic and global experience within banking and retail technology. His expertise, Sandstone says, “lies in designing and managing enterprise grade platforms considered business critical for major retailers, government agencies and digital operations for both vendors and service providers”.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group-owned exchange Luno axes 35% of staff
It’s been a rough few months for Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), and now, one of its exchanges, Luno, announced it was axing 35% of its workforce. It’s estimated that the firm will cut 330 jobs, mostly in its marketing department, giving some insight into how industry insiders view the growth prospects of exchanges in the near-term future.
fintechfutures.com
US fintech DailyPay lands $260m funding to fuel growth
US-based on-demand pay solution provider DailyPay has landed $260 million in funding as the firm looks to accelerate its growth. The total funding is made up of a mix of revolving credit facility capacity and new term loan funding. The revolving credit facility has been provided by Barclays ($100 million) and Angelo Gordon ($60 million), and the $100 million in new term loan funding comes from SVB Capital and a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
Binance's banking partner is backing away from crypto — Signature Bank won't service digital-asset transactions below $100,000
Binance's bank transfer partner, Signature Bank, will only handle cryptocurrency transactions over $100,000 starting February, according to Bloomberg.
