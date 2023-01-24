ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Sunday, 29 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.475% up from its 52-week low and 6.424% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.01% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd bears eye 1.0850 support as US dollar traces yields ahead of fed’s preferred inflation. According to FXStreet on Friday, 27 January, "On a different page, hopes of avoiding the US debt ceiling expiry, backed by the House Republicans’ readiness to push it back to September, seem to weigh on the EUR/USD price.", "It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) details challenged the hawkish Fed concerns afterward and probe the EUR/USD bears. "
GoPro Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose by a staggering 29.41% in 21 sessions from $4.76 at 2022-12-28, to $6.16 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. GoPro’s...
EUR/USD Extends Bounce Off 50-SMA Inside Bullish Channel: Up By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. According to FXStreet, even so, the two-week-old rising trend channel joins the EUR/USD pair’s successful rebound from the 50-SMA, around 1.0835 by the press time, to underpin the bullish bias for the major currency pair.
Copper Futures Bullish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 12.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 27 January, Copper (HG) is $4.25. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 5273, 99.99% below its average volume of 14875479926.08. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Cocoa Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Friday, 27 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,638.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2358, 99.98% below its average volume of 15926169.66. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
SmileDirectClub Stock 11.73% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 11.73% to $0.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.95% to $11,621.71. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.53, 82.89% under its 52-week high of $3.10. About SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The...
American Express Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with American Express (AXP) jumping 10.57% to $172.35 on Friday while NYSE fell 0.15% to $15,961.70. American Express’s last close was $155.88, 21.88% under its 52-week high of $199.55. Why is American Express Stock Going Up?. American Express is one of...
Virgin Galactic Stock Bullish By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) rose by a staggering 33.1% in 21 sessions from $4.29 to $5.71 at 16:23 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.15% to $15,961.70, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose by a staggering 31% in 21 sessions from $0.77 at 2022-12-28, to $1.01 at 19:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:10 EST on Saturday, 28 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.13. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.441% up from its 52-week low and 4.874% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/CNH Is 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Friday, 27 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.76. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.612% up from its 52-week low and 0.171% down from its 52-week high. News about. Usd/jpy...
Platinum Futures Drops By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.61% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18148, 99.99% below its average volume of 11970852384.94. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.22% to $63.63 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.15% to $16,009.24, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
Palladium Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Friday, 27 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,607.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1535, 99.99% below its average volume of 5300791232.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...

