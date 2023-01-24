USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.01% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd bears eye 1.0850 support as US dollar traces yields ahead of fed’s preferred inflation. According to FXStreet on Friday, 27 January, "On a different page, hopes of avoiding the US debt ceiling expiry, backed by the House Republicans’ readiness to push it back to September, seem to weigh on the EUR/USD price.", "It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) details challenged the hawkish Fed concerns afterward and probe the EUR/USD bears. "

10 HOURS AGO