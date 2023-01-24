Read full article on original website
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Sunday, 29 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.475% up from its 52-week low and 6.424% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.01% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd bears eye 1.0850 support as US dollar traces yields ahead of fed’s preferred inflation. According to FXStreet on Friday, 27 January, "On a different page, hopes of avoiding the US debt ceiling expiry, backed by the House Republicans’ readiness to push it back to September, seem to weigh on the EUR/USD price.", "It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) details challenged the hawkish Fed concerns afterward and probe the EUR/USD bears. "
GoPro Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose by a staggering 29.41% in 21 sessions from $4.76 at 2022-12-28, to $6.16 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. GoPro’s...
USD/JPY Fades As BoJ Defends YCC, Focus On Fed’s Favorite Inflation Data: Bearish Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY posts mild losses of around 130.00 after a failed recovery attempt. This is because the Bank of Japan marks a Yield Curve Control show (YCC), on Friday, early in Europe. The Japanese central bank extended five-year loans to financial institutions against collateral, starting February 1, 2023 and ending in 2028.
EUR/USD Extends Bounce Off 50-SMA Inside Bullish Channel: Up By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. According to FXStreet, even so, the two-week-old rising trend channel joins the EUR/USD pair’s successful rebound from the 50-SMA, around 1.0835 by the press time, to underpin the bullish bias for the major currency pair.
Copper Futures Bullish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 12.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 27 January, Copper (HG) is $4.25. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 5273, 99.99% below its average volume of 14875479926.08. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Rexford Industrial Realty And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Gentex Corporation (GNTX), Dana Holding Corporation (DAN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Cocoa Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Friday, 27 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,638.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2358, 99.98% below its average volume of 15926169.66. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
SmileDirectClub Stock 11.73% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 11.73% to $0.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.95% to $11,621.71. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.53, 82.89% under its 52-week high of $3.10. About SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The...
American Express Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with American Express (AXP) jumping 10.57% to $172.35 on Friday while NYSE fell 0.15% to $15,961.70. American Express’s last close was $155.88, 21.88% under its 52-week high of $199.55. Why is American Express Stock Going Up?. American Express is one of...
Virgin Galactic Stock Bullish By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) rose by a staggering 33.1% in 21 sessions from $4.29 to $5.71 at 16:23 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.15% to $15,961.70, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose by a staggering 31% in 21 sessions from $0.77 at 2022-12-28, to $1.01 at 19:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:10 EST on Saturday, 28 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.13. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.441% up from its 52-week low and 4.874% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/CNH Is 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Friday, 27 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.76. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.612% up from its 52-week low and 0.171% down from its 52-week high. News about. Usd/jpy...
AUD/USD Strong Gains In Australian CPI To A Multi-month Peak: 4% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The pair AUD/USD has fallen nearly 50 points from its high point in mid-August. It was touched earlier Wednesday at the time. It is now located around 0.7075, up more than 0.40%. FXStreet reports that the new wave of global risk-aversion trading drives haven flows toward the...
Platinum Futures Drops By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.61% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18148, 99.99% below its average volume of 11970852384.94. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Wayfair Stock Went Up By Over 13% As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) jumped by a staggering 13.22% to $63.63 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.15% to $16,009.24, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL), CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
Palladium Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Friday, 27 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,607.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1535, 99.99% below its average volume of 5300791232.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Slips As Tokyo Inflation Matches Consensus: Bullish By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair witnessed an intense sell-off by the market participants after failing to recapture the critical resistance of 142.00 in the late New York session. The cross has extended its losses after surrendering the critical support of 141.50 to near 141.26 after the release of the Tokyo inflation report.
