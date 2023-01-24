ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Motley Fool

1 Stock to Own for a Bull Market in 2023

Etsy's platform has proven sticky for buyers, who tend to spend more over time. The current valuation is cheaper than it has been, but investors are still paying a premium. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
via.news

Nano Dimension Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 15.74% in 5 sessions from $2.35 at 15.74, to $2.72 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.05% to $11,328.18, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

Copper Futures Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Copper (HG) is $4.22. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 30086, 99.99% below its average volume of 15130355271.62. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news

Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,110.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.38% up from its 52-week low and 3.98% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.01. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.1% up from its 52-week low and 47.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,036.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2624, 99.99% below its average volume of 11646341357.95. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:10 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,264.34. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.94% up from its 52-week low and 6.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
