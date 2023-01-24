Read full article on original website
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 generally profitable, time-tested businesses, four of which have been top buys for billionaire investors.
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Motley Fool
1 Stock to Own for a Bull Market in 2023
Etsy's platform has proven sticky for buyers, who tend to spend more over time. The current valuation is cheaper than it has been, but investors are still paying a premium. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
via.news
Nano Dimension Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 15.74% in 5 sessions from $2.35 at 15.74, to $2.72 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.05% to $11,328.18, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Copper Futures Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Copper (HG) is $4.22. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 30086, 99.99% below its average volume of 15130355271.62. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
The huge wave of tech layoffs is laying the groundwork for a 20% rally among stocks in the sector, Wedbush says
Layoffs across tech are setting the stage for a 20% rally in the sector in 2023, Wedbush said Friday. Tech companies have been "spending money like 1980's Rock Stars," the firm said. Wedbush backed its call for tech stocks to rise up to 20% this year. The massive round of...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,110.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.38% up from its 52-week low and 3.98% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.01. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.1% up from its 52-week low and 47.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,036.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2624, 99.99% below its average volume of 11646341357.95. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:10 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,264.34. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.94% up from its 52-week low and 6.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
